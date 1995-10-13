Zeolite Science 1994: Recent Progress and Discussions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444823083, 9780080544700

Zeolite Science 1994: Recent Progress and Discussions, Volume 98

1st Edition

Editors: J. Weitkamp H.G. Karge
eBook ISBN: 9780080544700
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th October 1995
Page Count: 491
Table of Contents

Preface. Welcome Address (J. Weitkamp). Recent Research Reports. I. Synthesis (22 papers). II. Characterization (33 papers). III. Modification (13 papers). IV. Catalysis (26 papers). V. Adsorption and Diffusion (14 papers). VI. Theory and Modelling (11 papers). VII. Structure (13 papers). VIII. New Materials (5 papers). Full-Length Paper. Alkylation of aniline with methanol on beta and EMT zeolites exchanged with alkaline cations (P.R. Hari Prasad Rao, P. Massiani, D. Barthomeuf). Index of authors. Index of subjects. Transcripts of discussions. List of participants of the 10th IZC.

Description

This book is a supplementary volume to J. Weitkamp et al. (Editors), Zeolites and Related Microporous Materials: State of the Art 1994 - Proceedings of the 10th International Zeolite Conference, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, July 17-22, 1994. The larger part of this supplementary volume contains full texts of the Recent Research Reports, which were presented as posters, and the discussions of all the lectures and posters. One full paper is included, because one page was missing in the version published in the Proceedings. A complete list of participants is also included.

Details

No. of pages:
491
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080544700

About the Editors

J. Weitkamp Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany

H.G. Karge Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society, D-14195 Berlin, Germany

