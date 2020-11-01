YY1 is Pivotal in the Control of the Pathogenesis and Drug Resistance of Cancer

YY1 in the Control of the Pathogenesis and Drug Resistance of Cancer: A Critical Therapeutic Target describes, for the first time, the current state of the art of the transcription factor YY1, overexpressed in the majority of cancers and a central factor that regulates all of the major features and characteristics of human cancers. It provides compelling evidence of the novel potential therapeutic intervention by targeting YY1, which would result in the reversal of tumor cell properties and would propose YY1 as a novel prognostic/diagnostic biomarker for human cancers.

This book emphasizes the biochemical, molecular, and genetic underlying mechanisms by which YY1 regulates its pro-cancerous activities. In addition, it also describes the role of YY1 in the regulation of tumor cell resistance to conventional chemo and immunotherapies, the important role of inhibiting YY1 in cancer and proposes the development of new therapeutic drugs that inhibit YY1.The book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of medical and biomedical field who are interested in understanding further the role of YY1 in cancer.