YY1 is Pivotal in the Control of the Pathogenesis and Drug Resistance of Cancer
1st Edition
A Critical Therapeutic Target
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
YY1 in the Control of the Pathogenesis and Drug Resistance of Cancer: A Critical Therapeutic Target describes, for the first time, the current state of the art of the transcription factor YY1, overexpressed in the majority of cancers and a central factor that regulates all of the major features and characteristics of human cancers. It provides compelling evidence of the novel potential therapeutic intervention by targeting YY1, which would result in the reversal of tumor cell properties and would propose YY1 as a novel prognostic/diagnostic biomarker for human cancers.
This book emphasizes the biochemical, molecular, and genetic underlying mechanisms by which YY1 regulates its pro-cancerous activities. In addition, it also describes the role of YY1 in the regulation of tumor cell resistance to conventional chemo and immunotherapies, the important role of inhibiting YY1 in cancer and proposes the development of new therapeutic drugs that inhibit YY1.The book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of medical and biomedical field who are interested in understanding further the role of YY1 in cancer.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough understanding of the underlying mechanisms by which YY1 regulates cancer cell phenotype and unique characteristics
- Discusses novel mechanisms of YY1 regulation of tumor cell resistance and means to overcome resistance
- Encompasses new examples of newly developed non-toxic and selective inhibitors targeting YY1
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Table of Contents
1. General introduction of YY1
2. Expression of YY1 in various human cancers: Prognostic significance
3. Regulation of YY1 transcription and post-transcription
4. YY1 and proliferation
5. Role of microRNAs targeting YY1
6. YY1 repression of various genes in various cancers
7. YY1 regulation of EMT and metastasis
8. YY1 regulation of the cancer stem cell phenotype
9. YY1 regulation of autophagy
10. YY1 regulation of resistance to chemotherapy
11. YY1 regulation of resistance to immunotherapy
12. YY1 phosphorylation
13. YY1 epigenetic regulation
14. YY1 regulation of the Warburg Effect
15. YY1 inhibitors
16. YY1 versus YY2
17. Future perspectives and conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128219096
About the Editor
Benjamin Bonavida
Dr. Bonavida is internationally renowned by his expertise and various publications in the field of tumor cell sensitization to chemotherapy and in particular the novel role of Nitric Oxide (NO) donors in chemo-sensitization and reversal of drug resistance. He was the first individual to co-organize the first international workshop on NO and Cancer with Dr. Jean-François Jeannin in Paris. Subsequently, they co-organized three additional conferences on the same topic. The last fourth workshop was held in March in Sevilla, Spain with Dr. Muntane, and the proceedings were published in Redox Biology recently. These conferences focus on NO and derivatives in cancer and their therapeutic applications in resistant cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.