Youth and History - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127852645, 9781483257785

Youth and History

1st Edition

Tradition and Change in European Age Relations, 1770–Present

Authors: John R. Gillis
eBook ISBN: 9781483257785
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1981
Page Count: 266
Description

Youth and History: Tradition and Change in European Age Relations 1770 - Present, Expanded Student Edition deals with the patterns of behavior and styles that characterizes the youth in a particular period of time. Chapters in the book discuss such topics as the description of youth in preindustrial Europe; the emergence of separate working class and middle class traditions of youth and the conflict between these traditions, as it was institutionalized in the academic and extracurricular cultures of the early twentieth century; and the youth tradition in the volatile 1950s and 1960s. Psychologists, sociologists, and historians will find the book insightful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Like a Family and a Fraternity: Youth in Preindustrial Europe

2 Troubled Youth: The Consequences of Modernization, 1770-1870

3 Boys Will Be Boys: Discovery of Adolescence, 1870-1900

4 Conformity and Delinquency: The Era of Adolescence, 1900-1950

5 End of Adolescence: Youth in the 1950s and 1960s

Postscript

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

John R. Gillis

