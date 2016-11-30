Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set

Dramatically updated to reflect recent advances in the basic and clinical neurosciences, Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, 7th Edition remains your reference of choice for authoritative guidance on surgery of the nervous system. Four comprehensive volumes thoroughly cover all you need to know about functional and restorative neurosurgery, (FRN)/deep brain stimulation (DBS), stem cell biology, radiological and nuclear imaging, and neuro-oncology, as well as minimally-invasive surgeries in spine and peripheral nerve surgery, endoscopic and other approaches for cranial procedures and cerebrovascular diseases. Seventy new chapters, an expanded video library, and revised content throughout help you master new procedures, new technologies, and essential anatomic knowledge. This unparalleled multimedia resource covers the entire specialty with the unquestioned guidance you’ve come to expect from the "Bible of neurological surgery."