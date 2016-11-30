Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set
7th Edition
Description
Dramatically updated to reflect recent advances in the basic and clinical neurosciences, Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, 7th Edition remains your reference of choice for authoritative guidance on surgery of the nervous system. Four comprehensive volumes thoroughly cover all you need to know about functional and restorative neurosurgery, (FRN)/deep brain stimulation (DBS), stem cell biology, radiological and nuclear imaging, and neuro-oncology, as well as minimally-invasive surgeries in spine and peripheral nerve surgery, endoscopic and other approaches for cranial procedures and cerebrovascular diseases. Seventy new chapters, an expanded video library, and revised content throughout help you master new procedures, new technologies, and essential anatomic knowledge. This unparalleled multimedia resource covers the entire specialty with the unquestioned guidance you’ve come to expect from the "Bible of neurological surgery."
Key Features
- Each clinical section contains chapters on technology specific for that particular clinical area.
Table of Contents
VOLUME 1
SECTION I
Introduction to Neurological Surgery
PART 1
History
Chapter 1 Historical Overview of Neurosurgery
James Tait Goodrich and Eugene S. Flamm
PART 2
Basic Science
Chapter 2 Surgical Anatomy of the
Brain
Hung Tzu Wen, Albert L. Rhoton Jr, and
Antônio C. M. Mussi
Chapter 3 Molecular Biology Primer
for Neurosurgeons
Kevin Y. Miyashiro and James Eberwine
Chapter 4 Neuroembryology
Harvey B. Sarnat, Laura Flores-Sarnat, and
Joseph D. Pinter
Chapter 5 Stem Cell Biology
in the Central Nervous
System
Philip J. Horner and Samuel E. Nutt
Chapter 6 Neurons and Neuroglia
Bruce D. Trapp and Karl Herrup
Chapter 7 Cellular Mechanisms
of Brain Energy
Metabolism
Albert Gjedde and Pierre Magistretti
Chapter 8 Blood-Brain Barrier
Shahid M. Nimjee, Gerald A. Grant,
H. Richard Winn, and Damir Janigro
Chapter 9 Cerebral Edema
Robert J. Weil and Edward H. Oldfield
Chapter 10 Physiology of the Cerebrospinal Fluid and Intracranial Pressure
†Anthony Marmarou and Andrew Beaumont
Chapter 11 Neurosurgical Epidemiology and Outcomes Assessment
Hugh Garton, Frederick G. Barker II, and
Stephen J. Haines
parT 3
Approach To The Patient
Chapter 12 Altered Consciousness
Nicholas D. Schiff
Chapter 13 Neuroophthalmology
Timothy J. Martin and James J. Corbett
Chapter 14 Neurotology
P. Ashley Wackym and Christina L. Runge-Samuelson
Chapter 15 Neurourology
Brett D. Lebed and Eric S. Rovner
Chapter 16 Neuropsychological Testing
Jordan Grafman
parT 4
Radiologic Fundamen
About the Author
H. Winn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Neurosurgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York; Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York; Adjunct Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa; Clinical Professor, Weill Medical College, Columbia University, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York; Visiting Professor of Surgery (Neurosurgery), Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal