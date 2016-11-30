Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323287821, 9780323341493

Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set

7th Edition

Authors: H. Winn
eBook ISBN: 9780323341493
eBook ISBN: 9780323341509
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287821
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Page Count: 4320
Description

Dramatically updated to reflect recent advances in the basic and clinical neurosciences, Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, 7th Edition remains your reference of choice for authoritative guidance on surgery of the nervous system. Four comprehensive volumes thoroughly cover all you need to know about functional and restorative neurosurgery, (FRN)/deep brain stimulation (DBS), stem cell biology, radiological and nuclear imaging, and neuro-oncology, as well as minimally-invasive surgeries in spine and peripheral nerve surgery, endoscopic and other approaches for cranial procedures and cerebrovascular diseases. Seventy new chapters, an expanded video library, and revised content throughout help you master new procedures, new technologies, and essential anatomic knowledge. This unparalleled multimedia resource covers the entire specialty with the unquestioned guidance you’ve come to expect from the "Bible of neurological surgery."

Key Features

  • Each clinical section contains chapters on technology specific for that particular clinical area.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

VOLUME 1

SECTION I 
Introduction to Neurological Surgery

PART 1

History 

Chapter 1 Historical Overview of Neurosurgery 

James Tait Goodrich and Eugene S. Flamm

PART 2

Basic Science 

Chapter 2 Surgical Anatomy of the
Brain 

Hung Tzu Wen, Albert L. Rhoton Jr, and
Antônio C. M. Mussi

Chapter 3 Molecular Biology Primer
for Neurosurgeons 

Kevin Y. Miyashiro and James Eberwine

Chapter 4 Neuroembryology 

Harvey B. Sarnat, Laura Flores-Sarnat, and
Joseph D. Pinter

Chapter 5 Stem Cell Biology
in the Central Nervous
System 

Philip J. Horner and Samuel E. Nutt

Chapter 6 Neurons and Neuroglia 

Bruce D. Trapp and Karl Herrup

Chapter 7 Cellular Mechanisms
of Brain Energy
Metabolism 

Albert Gjedde and Pierre Magistretti

Chapter 8 Blood-Brain Barrier 

Shahid M. Nimjee, Gerald A. Grant,
H. Richard Winn, and Damir Janigro

Chapter 9 Cerebral Edema 

Robert J. Weil and Edward H. Oldfield

Chapter 10 Physiology of the Cerebrospinal Fluid and Intracranial Pressure 

Anthony Marmarou and Andrew Beaumont

Chapter 11 Neurosurgical Epidemiology and Outcomes Assessment 

Hugh Garton, Frederick G. Barker II, and
Stephen J. Haines

parT 3

Approach To The Patient 

Chapter 12 Altered Consciousness 

Nicholas D. Schiff

Chapter 13 Neuroophthalmology 

Timothy J. Martin and James J. Corbett

Chapter 14 Neurotology 

P. Ashley Wackym and Christina L. Runge-Samuelson

Chapter 15 Neurourology 

Brett D. Lebed and Eric S. Rovner

Chapter 16 Neuropsychological Testing 

Jordan Grafman

parT 4

Radiologic Fundamen

About the Author

H. Winn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Neurosurgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York; Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York; Adjunct Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa; Clinical Professor, Weill Medical College, Columbia University, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York; Visiting Professor of Surgery (Neurosurgery), Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal

