Yenidoganda Solunum Destegi - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9786059720410

Yenidoganda Solunum Destegi

1st Edition

Authors: Sebnem Calkavur Senem Alkan Ozdemir Tulin Gokmen Yildirim
Paperback ISBN: 9786059720410
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th April 2020
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
Turkish
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
9th April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9786059720410

About the Author

Sebnem Calkavur

Senem Alkan Ozdemir

Tulin Gokmen Yildirim

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.