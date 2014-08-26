Year Book of Vascular Surgery 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264938, 9780323264945

Year Book of Vascular Surgery 2014

1st Edition

Authors: David Gillespie
eBook ISBN: 9780323264945
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264938
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th August 2014
Description

The Year Book of Vascular Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in vascular surgery, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Hot topics include: Coronary Disease, Epidemiology, Vascular Laboratory and Imaging, Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease, and Grafts and Graft Complications.

About the Authors

David Gillespie Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Division of Vascular Surgery, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York

