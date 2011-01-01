Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health 2011, Volume 2011
1st Edition
Authors: John Talbot
eBook ISBN: 9780323087483
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323081757
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st January 2011
Page Count: 434
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 1st January 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087483
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323081757
About the Authors
John Talbot Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Histopathologist, Academic Department of Pathology, St. Mark's Hospital, London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.