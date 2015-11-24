Year Book of Pediatrics 2016, Volume 2016
1st Edition
Description
Year Book of Pediatrics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pediatrics, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Articles are selected to cover the full breadth of the specialty, from gastroenterology, hematology, adolescent medicine, allergy and immunology, to urology, neurology, and therapeutics and toxicology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442947
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323442930
About the Authors
Michael Cabana Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Epidemiology & Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco; Chief, UCSF Division of General Pediatrics, Core Faculty, Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies, San Francisco, CA