Year Book of Pediatrics 2016 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323442930, 9780323442947

Year Book of Pediatrics 2016, Volume 2016

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Cabana
eBook ISBN: 9780323442947
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323442930
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Description

Year Book of Pediatrics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pediatrics, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Articles are selected to cover the full breadth of the specialty, from gastroenterology, hematology, adolescent medicine, allergy and immunology, to urology, neurology, and therapeutics and toxicology.

About the Authors

Michael Cabana Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Epidemiology & Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco; Chief, UCSF Division of General Pediatrics, Core Faculty, Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies, San Francisco, CA

