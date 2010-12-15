Year Book of Pediatrics 2011, Volume 2011

The Year Book of Pediatrics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pediatrics, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Dr. James Stockman III, President of the American Board of Pediatrics, has been a driving force in pediatrics for a generation. He has selected every journal article and written every commentary, sharing his important and unique perspectives. His expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! This annual covers all aspects of pediatric care from infectious diseases and immunology, adolescent medicine, therapeutics and toxicology, child development, dentistry and otolaryngology and neurology and psychiatry. The Year Book of Pediatrics publishes annually in December of the preceding year.