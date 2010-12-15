Year Book of Pediatrics 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323081733, 9780323087469

Year Book of Pediatrics 2011, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: James Stockman III
eBook ISBN: 9780323087469
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323081733
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 574
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Pediatrics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pediatrics, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide.  Dr. James Stockman III, President of the American Board of Pediatrics, has been a driving force in pediatrics for a generation. He has selected every journal article and written every commentary, sharing his  important and unique perspectives. His expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! This annual covers all aspects of pediatric care from infectious diseases and immunology, adolescent medicine, therapeutics and toxicology, child development, dentistry and otolaryngology and neurology and psychiatry. The Year Book of Pediatrics publishes annually in December of the preceding year.

Details

No. of pages:
574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323087469
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323081733

About the Authors

James Stockman III Author

Affiliations and Expertise

American Board of Pediatrics, Chapel Hill, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.