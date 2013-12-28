Year Book of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery 2013, Volume 2013

The Year Book of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in otolaryngology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics in the Year Book include allergy and immunology; head and neck surgery and tumors; laryngology; otology; pediatric otolaryngology; rhinology and skull base surgery; and thyroid and parathyroid.