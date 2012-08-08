Year Book of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in otolaryngology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics in the Year Book include allergy and immunology; head and neck surgery and tumors; laryngology; otology; pediatric otolaryngology; rhinology and skull base surgery; and thyroid and parathyroid.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 8th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089722
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088886
About the Authors
Raj Sindwani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Head, Rhinology, Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Quality Improvement Officer (QIO), Head and Neck Institute, Cleveland Clinic , Cleveland, Ohio