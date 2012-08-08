Year Book of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088886, 9780323089722

Year Book of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Raj Sindwani
eBook ISBN: 9780323089722
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088886
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Page Count: 296
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in otolaryngology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics in the Year Book include allergy and immunology; head and neck surgery and tumors; laryngology; otology; pediatric otolaryngology; rhinology and skull base surgery; and thyroid and parathyroid.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089722
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088886

About the Authors

Raj Sindwani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Head, Rhinology, Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Quality Improvement Officer (QIO), Head and Neck Institute, Cleveland Clinic , Cleveland, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.