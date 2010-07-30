Year Book of Ophthalmology 2010 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323068383

Year Book of Ophthalmology 2010, Volume 2010

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Rapuano
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323068383
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th July 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323068383

About the Authors

Christopher Rapuano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Cornea Service; Co-Director, Refractive Surgery Department, Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.