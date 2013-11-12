Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine 2013, Volume 2013
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in neonatal and perinatal medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Chapters in this annual cover the most current information on all aspects of neonatal and perinatal medicine from genetics to labor and delivery to issues related to many key bodily systems (heart, respiratory, nervous system, etc.) of newborns. Other topics for 2004 include neurology, gastroenterology and nutrition, medical disorders of pregnancy, fetal evaluation, and neonatal behavior.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455773022
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455772780
About the Authors
Avroy Fanaroff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio