Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine 2013 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455772780, 9781455773022

Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine 2013, Volume 2013

1st Edition

Authors: Avroy Fanaroff
eBook ISBN: 9781455773022
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772780
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Description

The Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in neonatal and perinatal medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Chapters in this annual cover the most current information on all aspects of neonatal and perinatal medicine from genetics to labor and delivery to issues related to many key bodily systems (heart, respiratory, nervous system, etc.) of newborns. Other topics for 2004 include neurology, gastroenterology and nutrition, medical disorders of pregnancy, fetal evaluation, and neonatal behavior.

About the Authors

Avroy Fanaroff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio

