Year Book of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery 2016 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446846, 9780323446853

Year Book of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery 2016, Volume 2016

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Yao Julie Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780323446853
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446846
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd September 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in hand surgery, carefully selected from a variety of journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323446853
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323446846

About the Authors

Jeffrey Yao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University

Julie Adams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.