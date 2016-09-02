Year Book of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery 2016, Volume 2016
1st Edition
Authors: Jeffrey Yao Julie Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780323446853
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446846
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd September 2016
Description
The Year Book of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in hand surgery, carefully selected from a variety of journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed!
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446853
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323446846
About the Authors
Jeffrey Yao Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University
Julie Adams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota
