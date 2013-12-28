Year Book of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery 2013 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455772766, 9781455773008

Year Book of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery 2013, Volume 2013

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Yao
eBook ISBN: 9781455773008
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772766
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

From James Chang MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Surgery [Plastic Surgery]and Orthopedic Surgery Hand and Microsurgery, Program Director, Plastic Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center: "The Yearbook of Hand and Upper Limb Surgery is an annual review of the year's most relevant articles pertaining to this specialty. World-recognized hand surgery experts provide commentary on their personal experience related to these published abstracts. This interactive format allows the resident, fellow, or practicing surgeon to become quickly updated in this rapidly-changing field. The portable book form allows this Yearbook to be carried anywhere for ease of use. On first reading, the hand surgeon can become familiar with the latest studies published. Thereafter, it can remain on the bookshelf for easy reference of that year's key articles."

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773008
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455772766

About the Authors

Jeffrey Yao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.