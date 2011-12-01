Year Book of Gastroenterology 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323084147, 9780323087353

Year Book of Gastroenterology 2011, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas Talley
eBook ISBN: 9780323087353
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084147
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 2011
Page Count: 290
Description

The Year Book of Gastroenterology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in gastroenterology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to gastroenterology practice. The full spectrum of gastroenterology is covered, with articles selected devoted to the esophagus, bowels, pancreas, anorectum, and liver, as well as important disease states like hepatitis, IBD, and all cancers.

About the Authors

Nicholas Talley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean (Health and Medicine), and Professor, University of Newcastle, Callaghan, NSW, Australia; Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. Australia; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of North Carolina, USA; Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institute, Sweden; President-Elect, Royal Australasian College of Physicians

