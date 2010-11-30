Year Book of Gastroenterology 2010 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323068314

Year Book of Gastroenterology 2010, Volume 2010

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas Talley
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323068314
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th November 2010
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323068314

About the Authors

Nicholas Talley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean (Health and Medicine), and Professor, University of Newcastle, Callaghan, NSW, Australia; Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. Australia; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of North Carolina, USA; Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institute, Sweden; President-Elect, Royal Australasian College of Physicians

