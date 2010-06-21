Year Book of Cardiology 2010 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323068253

Year Book of Cardiology 2010, Volume 2010

1st Edition

Authors: Bernard Gersh
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323068253
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323068253

About the Authors

Bernard Gersh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Chair, Cardiovascular Education, Mayo Medical School; Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.