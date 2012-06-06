Year Book of Anesthesiology and Pain Management 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088732, 9780323089562

Year Book of Anesthesiology and Pain Management 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: David Chestnut
eBook ISBN: 9780323089562
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088732
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th June 2012
Page Count: 448
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Anesthesiology and Pain Management brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in anesthesiology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics included are: Anesthesia-Related Pharmacology and Toxicology, Anesthesia Techniques and Monitors, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia, Pediatric Anesthesia, Obstetric Anesthesia, Pain Management, and Geriatric Medicine. The Year Book of Anesthesiology and Pain Management is published annually in June.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089562
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088732

About the Authors

David Chestnut Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, Tennessee

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.