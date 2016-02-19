XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry
1st Edition
Special Lectures Presented at Boston, USA, 26-30 July 1971
Description
XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 4 contains papers presented at the XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held in Boston, USA on July 26-30, 1971.
This book is organized into two main topics—short-lived intermediates, free radicals and homolytic mechanisms, and ion pair processes. This publication specifically discusses the chemically induced dynamic nuclear polarization, formation of radical anions by the attack of radicals upon anions, and high temperature organic reactions by flash vacuum pyrolysis. The structure-reactivity relationships in the chemistry of aliphatic free radicals, medium effects on radical-radical reactions, and oxidation of alkyl radicals by metal complexes are also described. This text likewise considers the end group association and complexation in anionic polymerization and reversal of singlet and triplet states in aromatic dianions with trigonal symmetry.
This compilation is useful to chemists and specialists researching on pure and applied chemistry.
Table of Contents
Short-Lived Intermediates
Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization IX (1): Photoreactions of Some Ketones
Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization, a Tool in Radical Chemistry
Formation of Radical Anions by the Attack of Radicals Upon Anions
Substitution and Elimination Reactions Which Proceed via Radical Anion Intermediates
Dehydroaromatics and Related Species
Photooxidation of Sulfides
The Chemistry of Aliphatic Nitrogen Cation Radicals (R3N+)
Atomic Reactions of the Group via Elements
High Temperature Organic Reactions by Flash Vacuum Pyrolysis
Reactions of Atoms: Silicon and the High Boiling Metals. Direct Synthesis of Organometallics
Free Radicals and Homolytic Mechanisms
Structure-Reactivity Relationships in the Chemistry of Aliphatic Free Radicals
Medium Effects on Radical-Radical Reactions
Biradicals in Cycloaddition
The Role of Free Radicals in Oxidation and Reduction
Free Radicals in Chemical Chain Reactions and Biological Processes
Oxidation of Alkyl Radicals by Metal Complexes
Ion Pair Processes
End Group Association and Complexation in Anionic Polymerization
Ions and Ion Pairs in Polymerization in Aqueous Solutions
Recent Magnetic Resonance Studies of Ion-Pairs: The Complexes of Odimesitoyl Benzene and Alkali Metals
Reversal of Singlet and Triplet States in Aromatic Dianions with Trigonal Symmetry
Direct and Indirect Evidence of Monomer Solvation of Ionic Species in Polymerization Reactions
Ions, Ion-Pairs, and their Significance in Electron- and Proton-Transfer Reactions
Ion Pairs: Relaxation Processes and Structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 546
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278698