XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408703185, 9781483278698

XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Special Lectures Presented at Boston, USA, 26-30 July 1971

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278698
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 546
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 4 contains papers presented at the XXIIIrd International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry held in Boston, USA on July 26-30, 1971.

This book is organized into two main topics—short-lived intermediates, free radicals and homolytic mechanisms, and ion pair processes. This publication specifically discusses the chemically induced dynamic nuclear polarization, formation of radical anions by the attack of radicals upon anions, and high temperature organic reactions by flash vacuum pyrolysis. The structure-reactivity relationships in the chemistry of aliphatic free radicals, medium effects on radical-radical reactions, and oxidation of alkyl radicals by metal complexes are also described. This text likewise considers the end group association and complexation in anionic polymerization and reversal of singlet and triplet states in aromatic dianions with trigonal symmetry.

This compilation is useful to chemists and specialists researching on pure and applied chemistry.

Table of Contents


Short-Lived Intermediates

Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization IX (1): Photoreactions of Some Ketones

Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization, a Tool in Radical Chemistry

Formation of Radical Anions by the Attack of Radicals Upon Anions

Substitution and Elimination Reactions Which Proceed via Radical Anion Intermediates

Dehydroaromatics and Related Species

Photooxidation of Sulfides

The Chemistry of Aliphatic Nitrogen Cation Radicals (R3N+)

Atomic Reactions of the Group via Elements

High Temperature Organic Reactions by Flash Vacuum Pyrolysis

Reactions of Atoms: Silicon and the High Boiling Metals. Direct Synthesis of Organometallics

Free Radicals and Homolytic Mechanisms

Structure-Reactivity Relationships in the Chemistry of Aliphatic Free Radicals

Medium Effects on Radical-Radical Reactions

Biradicals in Cycloaddition

The Role of Free Radicals in Oxidation and Reduction

Free Radicals in Chemical Chain Reactions and Biological Processes

Oxidation of Alkyl Radicals by Metal Complexes

Ion Pair Processes

End Group Association and Complexation in Anionic Polymerization

Ions and Ion Pairs in Polymerization in Aqueous Solutions

Recent Magnetic Resonance Studies of Ion-Pairs: The Complexes of Odimesitoyl Benzene and Alkali Metals

Reversal of Singlet and Triplet States in Aromatic Dianions with Trigonal Symmetry

Direct and Indirect Evidence of Monomer Solvation of Ionic Species in Polymerization Reactions

Ions, Ion-Pairs, and their Significance in Electron- and Proton-Transfer Reactions

Ion Pairs: Relaxation Processes and Structure

Details

No. of pages:
546
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483278698

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.