XML Net Developers Guide
1st Edition
Description
Compete with the big players in today's E-commerce marketplace
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) has long been the standard for large business enterprises to communicate in the B2B marketplace. However, EDI is a difficult technology - the cost and support of EDI standards is often too much for a small or medium business enterprise to bear. To compete in the current E-commerce marketplace, many organizations are beginning to take an interest in the interoperability that exists between XML (Extensible Markup Language) and EDI.
XML .NET Developers Guide is written for information technology professionals responsible for supporting data management in both small and large organizations. This book appeals to both individuals working with an existing EDI environment, and small to medium businesses looking to increase their market presence by competing with current EDI players using XML/EDI.
Key Features
XML/EDI is quickly becoming an industry standard, however there is a noticeable lack of quality reference material for programmers looking to adopt these standards. You can take it with you. The book comes with Syngress' revolutionary Wallet CD containing a printable HTML version of the book, all of the source code, and demo versions of popular XML/EDI translation tools Up to the minute web-based support with solutions@syngress.com
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Introducing the Microsoft .NET Framework
Introduction
What Is the .NET Framework?
Introduction to the Common Language Runtime
Using .NET-Compliant Programming Languages
Creating Assemblies
Using the Manifest
Assembly Cache
Locating an Assembly
Understanding Metadata
The Benefits of Metadata
Identifying an Assembly with Metadata
Types
Assembly Dependencies
Reflection
Ending DLL Hell
Using System Services
Exception Handling
Garbage Collection
Console I/O
Microsoft Intermediate Language
The Just-in-Time Compiler
Using the Namespace System to Organize Classes
The Common Type System
Type Safety
Relying on Automatic Resource Management
The Managed Heap
Garbage Collection and the Managed Heap
Security Services
Framework Security
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 Visual Studio.NET IDE
Introduction
Introducing Visual Studio.NET
Components of VS.NET
Design Window
Code Window
Server Explorer
Toolbox
Docking Windows
Properties Explorer
Solution Explorer
Class View
Dynamic Help
Task List Explorer
Features of VS.NET
IntelliSense
XML Editor
Documentation Generation (XML Embedded Commenting)
Customizing the IDE
Creating a Project
Projects
Creating a Project
Add Reference
Build the Project
Debugging a Project
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 Reviewing the Fundamentals of XML
Introduction
An Overview of XML
The Goals of XML
What Does an XML Document Look Like?
Creating an XML Document
Components of an XML Document
Structure of an XML Document
Well-Formed XML Documents
Schema and Valid XML Documents
Transforming XML through XSLT
XSL Use of Patternsxiv Contents
XPath
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 Using XML in the .NET Framework
Introduction
Explaining the XML Document Object Model
The Different XML DOM Levels
XML DOM Core Interfaces
DOM Structure Model
DOM Traversal
DOM Range
DOM XPath
Introduction to the System.Xml Namespace
Overview of System.Xml.Schema Classes
Mapping XML DOM on the System.Xml Namespace
Explaining a Selection of System.Xml Classes
Using the System.Xml Namespace
Building the XML Address Book
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 Understanding .NET and XML Security
Introduction
The Risks Associated with Using XML in the .NET Framework
Confidentiality Concerns
.NET Internal Security as a Viable Alternative
Permissions
Principal
Authentication
Authorization
Security Policy
Type Safety
Code Access Security
.NET Code Access Security Model
Role-Based Security
Principals
Role-Based Security Checks
Security Policies
Creating a New Permission Set
Modifying the Code Group Structure
Remoting Security
Cryptography
Security Tools
Securing XML—Best Practices
XML Encryption
XML Digital Signatures
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 XML and the Web with ASP.NET
Introduction
Reviewing the Basics of the ASP.NET Platform
Reading and Parsing XML
Parsing an XML Document
Navigating through an XML Document to Retrieve Data
Writing an XML Document Using the XmlTextWriterClass
Generating an XML Document Using XmlTextWriter
Exploring the XML Document Object Model
Navigating through an XmlDocument Object
Parsing an XML Document Using the XmlDocumentObject
Using the XmlDataDocument Class
Querying XML Data Using XPathDocument and XPathNavigator
Using XPathDocument and XPathNavigator Objects
Using XPathDocument and XPathNavigator Objects for Document Navigation
Transforming an XML Document Using XSLT
Transforming an XML Document to an HTML Document
Transforming an XML Document into Another XML Document
Working with XML and Databases Online
Creating an XML Document from a Database Query
Reading an XML Document into a DataSet
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Creating an XML.NET Guestbook
Introduction
Functional Design Requirements of the XML Guestbook
Constructing the XML
Adding Records to the Guestbook
Understanding the pnlAdd Panel
Adding a Thank-You Panel with PnlThank
Exploring the Submit Button Handler Code
Viewing the Guestbook
Displaying Messages
Advanced Options for the Guestbook Interface
Manipulating Colors and Images
Modifying the Page Output
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Creating a Message Board with ADO and XML
Introduction
Setting Up the Database
MS Access Database
SQL Server Database
Designing Your Application
Designing Your Objects
Creating Your Data Access Object
Designing the User Class
Designing the Board Class
Designing the ThreadList Class
Designing the Thread Class
Designing the PostList Class
Designing the PostClass
Designing the MessageBoard Class
Designing the User Interface
Setting Up General Functions
Building the Log-In Interface
Designing the Browsing Interface
Board Browsing
Creating the User Functions
Editing the Member Profile
Creating Threads and Posts
Building the Administrative Interface
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Building a Remote Database Viewer
Introduction
Understanding ADO.NET
The ADO.NET Architecture
Using .NET Data Provider
Using DataSets and DataTables
A Quick Comparison of ADO and ADO.NET
Accessing Data from a Database Using ADO.NET
Database Design
Navigating between Records
Add Record Form
Delete/Update Form
Converting Binary Data Using Base64
How Base64 Works
Converting Binary Data into Base64 Format
Reading Base64 Encoded Data from an XML File
Designing and Implementing a Simple Remote Database Viewer
What Is a Remote Database?
Advantages and Disadvantages of Remote Data Access
Implementing a Simple Remote Database Viewer
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 10 Building a Wholesale Catalog
Introduction
Basic Design Considerations
Storage: XML versus Traditional Databases
Information Transport Methods
XML and EDI
XML Vocabularies
Implementation of the Agora Markets Catalog
Vocabularies
Analysis
Coding the Project
Database Design
XML Packages Design
Supplier Interface and B2B Design
Customer Interface Design
GUI:The Catalog Page
GUI:The Shopping Cart Page(s)
Business and Web Services
Business versus Web Services
Coding a Business Service
Creating a Web Service
Testing the Web Service
Using Web Services
Installation: Migrating to SQL Server
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2002
- Published:
- 22nd April 2002
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481814