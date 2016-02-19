X-ray Optics and X-ray Microanalysis covers the proceedings of the Symposium on X-ray Optics and X-ray Microanalysis, held at Stanford University on August 22-24, 1962. The book focuses on X-ray microscopy, microradiography, radiation and irradiation, and X-ray microanalysis. The selection first offers information on the methods of X-ray microscopy and X-ray absorption microanalysis. Discussions focus on X-ray scanning microscopy, contact microradiography, point projection microscopy, and total dry-weight determinations. The text then takes a look at X-ray microanalysis in biology and medicine; electron microscopic enlargements of X-ray absorption micrographs; and automation in microradiography. The publication examines the production of Fresnel zone plates for extreme ultraviolet and soft X radiation; quantitative microradiographic studies of human epidermis; and irradiation effect on total organic nerve-cell material determined by integrating X-ray absorption. The manuscript then reviews the calculation of fluorescence excited by characteristic radiation in the X-ray microanalyzer and the method for calculating the absorption correction in electron-probe microanalysis. The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in X-ray technology.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Methods of X-Ray Microscopy

X-Ray Absorption Microanalysis

X-Ray Microanalysis in Biology and Medicine

Electron Microscopic Enlargements of X-Ray Absorption Micrographs

Automation in Microradiography

Contrast Controlled Reproduction and Enlargement of Microradiographic Negatives

Production of Fresnel Zone Plates for Extreme Ultraviolet and Soft Radiation

Recent Developments in Field Emission Flash Radiography

Quantitative Microradiographic Studies of Human Epidermis

Irradiation Effect on Total Organic Nerve-Cell Material Determined by Integrating X-Ray Absorption

Histochemical X-Ray Absorption Measurement of Lipid in the Adrenal Gland of the Rat

X-Ray Microscopy of the Microvascular System of the Human Lung

Microangiography in Living Human Subject

Some Mineralogical and Technical Applications of Contact Microradiography with Fluorescent X Rays

Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering on an Absolute Scale

Production, Detection, and Application of Ultrasoft X Rays

The Spectral Distribution of the Radiation from a Microfocus X-Ray Tube with a Window Target

The Efficiency of Production of Characteristic X-Radiation

An Efficient Spectrograph for the Study of X Ray Spectra in the Range of 0.7 A

Optical Techniques Applied to the Study of X-Ray Wavelengths

Effects of Polishing Imperfections on Specular Reflection of X Rays

Reflectance Measurements at Carbon-K and Beryllium-K Wavelengths

Substratum Influence on the Reflectance of Aluminum Vapor-Deposited Films for X Rays

Grazing-lncidence Telescopic Systems

X-Ray Microdiffraction in X-Ray Scanning Microanalysis

X-Ray Microprobe Techniques

The Application of the Electron-Probe Microanalyzer to Metallurgy and Mineralogy

Review of Microanalysis in Japan

Electron-Probe Measurements near Phase Boundaries

Calculation of Fluorescence Excited by Characteristic Radiation in the X-Ray Microanalyzer

A Suggested Secondary Fluorescence Correction Technique for Electron-Probe Analyses in the Vicinity of a Steep Concentration Gradient

The Target Absorption Correction in X-Ray Microanalysis

A Method for Calculating the Absorption Correction in Electron-Probe Microanalysis

The Effect of Atomic Number in X-Ray Microanalysis

Atomic Number Effects in Microprobe Analysis

X-Ray Microanalysis of Elements in the Range Z = 4 - 92, Combined with Electron Microscopy and Electron Diffraction

An Experimental Electron Optical Bench for Electron Microscopy and X-Ray Microanalysis

X-Ray Fluorescence Analysis with a Focused Primary Beam

The Use of Specimen Current in Electron-Probe Microanalysis

On a New Electron-Probe X-Ray Microanalyzer Having a 90° Take-Off Angle

An X-Ray Microanalyzer for Elements of Low Atomic Number

A Consideration of Some Design Features of a Scanning Microanalyzer for Biological Applications

Problems Associated with the Preparation of Biological Specimens for Microanalysis

Some Biological Applications of the Scanning Microanalyzer

X-Ray Fluorescence Microanalysis and the Determination of Potassium in Nerve Cells

X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy in Biology and Medicine

Electron-Probe Microanalysis of Biological Specimens

Analysis of Heavy Elements (Z > 80) with the Castaing Microprobe: Application to the Analysis of Binary Systems Containing Uranium

A Study of Microsegregation at Grain Boundaries in Mild Steel by Means of the Electron-Probe Microanalyzer

The Use of the Electron-Microprobe Analyzer in the Study of Binary Metal Alloy Systems

Sensitivity of X-Ray Spectrochemical Analysis of Steels by Electron Excitation

Electron-Probe Analysis of Minerals in the System FeS2-COS2-NiS2

Index

