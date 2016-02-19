X-Ray Optics and X-Ray Microanalysis
1st Edition
X-ray Optics and X-ray Microanalysis covers the proceedings of the Symposium on X-ray Optics and X-ray Microanalysis, held at Stanford University on August 22-24, 1962. The book focuses on X-ray microscopy, microradiography, radiation and irradiation, and X-ray microanalysis.
The selection first offers information on the methods of X-ray microscopy and X-ray absorption microanalysis. Discussions focus on X-ray scanning microscopy, contact microradiography, point projection microscopy, and total dry-weight determinations. The text then takes a look at X-ray microanalysis in biology and medicine; electron microscopic enlargements of X-ray absorption micrographs; and automation in microradiography.
The publication examines the production of Fresnel zone plates for extreme ultraviolet and soft X radiation; quantitative microradiographic studies of human epidermis; and irradiation effect on total organic nerve-cell material determined by integrating X-ray absorption. The manuscript then reviews the calculation of fluorescence excited by characteristic radiation in the X-ray microanalyzer and the method for calculating the absorption correction in electron-probe microanalysis. The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in X-ray technology.
List of Contributors
Preface
Methods of X-Ray Microscopy
X-Ray Absorption Microanalysis
X-Ray Microanalysis in Biology and Medicine
Electron Microscopic Enlargements of X-Ray Absorption Micrographs
Automation in Microradiography
Contrast Controlled Reproduction and Enlargement of Microradiographic Negatives
Production of Fresnel Zone Plates for Extreme Ultraviolet and Soft Radiation
Recent Developments in Field Emission Flash Radiography
Quantitative Microradiographic Studies of Human Epidermis
Irradiation Effect on Total Organic Nerve-Cell Material Determined by Integrating X-Ray Absorption
Histochemical X-Ray Absorption Measurement of Lipid in the Adrenal Gland of the Rat
X-Ray Microscopy of the Microvascular System of the Human Lung
Microangiography in Living Human Subject
Some Mineralogical and Technical Applications of Contact Microradiography with Fluorescent X Rays
Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering on an Absolute Scale
Production, Detection, and Application of Ultrasoft X Rays
The Spectral Distribution of the Radiation from a Microfocus X-Ray Tube with a Window Target
The Efficiency of Production of Characteristic X-Radiation
An Efficient Spectrograph for the Study of X Ray Spectra in the Range of 0.7 A
Optical Techniques Applied to the Study of X-Ray Wavelengths
Effects of Polishing Imperfections on Specular Reflection of X Rays
Reflectance Measurements at Carbon-K and Beryllium-K Wavelengths
Substratum Influence on the Reflectance of Aluminum Vapor-Deposited Films for X Rays
Grazing-lncidence Telescopic Systems
X-Ray Microdiffraction in X-Ray Scanning Microanalysis
X-Ray Microprobe Techniques
The Application of the Electron-Probe Microanalyzer to Metallurgy and Mineralogy
Review of Microanalysis in Japan
Electron-Probe Measurements near Phase Boundaries
Calculation of Fluorescence Excited by Characteristic Radiation in the X-Ray Microanalyzer
A Suggested Secondary Fluorescence Correction Technique for Electron-Probe Analyses in the Vicinity of a Steep Concentration Gradient
The Target Absorption Correction in X-Ray Microanalysis
A Method for Calculating the Absorption Correction in Electron-Probe Microanalysis
The Effect of Atomic Number in X-Ray Microanalysis
Atomic Number Effects in Microprobe Analysis
X-Ray Microanalysis of Elements in the Range Z = 4 - 92, Combined with Electron Microscopy and Electron Diffraction
An Experimental Electron Optical Bench for Electron Microscopy and X-Ray Microanalysis
X-Ray Fluorescence Analysis with a Focused Primary Beam
The Use of Specimen Current in Electron-Probe Microanalysis
On a New Electron-Probe X-Ray Microanalyzer Having a 90° Take-Off Angle
An X-Ray Microanalyzer for Elements of Low Atomic Number
A Consideration of Some Design Features of a Scanning Microanalyzer for Biological Applications
Problems Associated with the Preparation of Biological Specimens for Microanalysis
Some Biological Applications of the Scanning Microanalyzer
X-Ray Fluorescence Microanalysis and the Determination of Potassium in Nerve Cells
X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy in Biology and Medicine
Electron-Probe Microanalysis of Biological Specimens
Analysis of Heavy Elements (Z > 80) with the Castaing Microprobe: Application to the Analysis of Binary Systems Containing Uranium
A Study of Microsegregation at Grain Boundaries in Mild Steel by Means of the Electron-Probe Microanalyzer
The Use of the Electron-Microprobe Analyzer in the Study of Binary Metal Alloy Systems
Sensitivity of X-Ray Spectrochemical Analysis of Steels by Electron Excitation
Electron-Probe Analysis of Minerals in the System FeS2-COS2-NiS2
Index
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277035