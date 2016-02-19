X-Ray Diffraction Studies on the Deformation and Fracture of Solids
1st Edition
Table of Contents
X–Ray Stress Measurement. X–ray stress measurement of alumina/zirconia composites (K. Tanaka). Evaluation of thermal stresses in continuous alumina fiber–reinforced aluminum composites by X–ray stress measurement (Y. Ikeuchi, T. Hanabusa and H. Fujiwara). Influence of micro–stress on x–ray residual stress analysis (T. Hanabusa and H. Fujiwara). Method for the x–ray analysis of multiaxial stress in materials with a steep stress gradient (T. Sasaki, Y. Yoshioka and M. Kuramoto). X–ray strain analysis and elastic anisotropy of textured metals (K. Honda, T. Sarai and M. Omori). X–ray stress measurement by using synchrotron radiation source (Y. Yoshioka). X–ray stress measurement by the Gaussian Curve method (M. Kurita). Applications of X–Ray Diffraction Methods. X–ray studies on the mechanical properties of boronized steel (T. Endoh and M. Kawakami). X–ray study of the relationship between strength and residual stress in cemented carbides coated with TiN (K. Kamachi and T. Yamamoto). X–ray fractographic approach to the brittle fracture of ceramics and ceramic composites (Y. Hirose, Z. Yajima and K. Tanaka). Applications and problems in an X–Ray fractographic study of fatigue fracture surfaces (Y. Miyoshi and K. Ogura). Study on the fatigue fracture surface of highly hardened material by micro–beam x–ray techniques (Y. Natsume and S. Miyakawa). Application of x–ray measurements to rolling bearing technology (N. Tsushima). Fatigue life assessment of high–temperature Cr–Mo–V rotors by x–ray diffraction (T. Goto et al). Fracture analysis of a power generating machine part by x–ray fractography (M. Hayashi). Index.
This volume covers current research findings and engineering applications of X–ray methods by the Japanese X–ray group members. The first part of the volume deals with fundamental problems in the methods for X–ray stress measurement. Phase stresses in the constituent phases of ceramic composites and ceramic-fiber reinforced metal-matrix composites are separately measured by X–rays, while three-dimensional stresses and thermal stresses in composites measured by X–rays are compared with the theoretical and numerical analyses. This work will therfore provide significant information for designing high-performance composites. Other topics covered include synchrotron X–ray radiation and the analysis of X–ray data by the Guassian curve method.
Part two is devoted to the application of X–ray diffraction methods for various engineering purposes, the residual stress and half-value breadth (the full width at half the maximum) of the diffraction profiles being the two main X–ray parameters utilized in those applications. Chapters are included on X–ray fractography, a powerful technique for failure analysis, which is applied to the brittle fracture of ceramics and to the fatigue fracture of steels under various service conditions.
- English
- © North Holland 1993
- 23rd September 1993
- North Holland
- 9781483290386
About the Editors
Kazuyoshi Tanaka Editor
Kazuyoshi Tanaka received a doctorate of Engineering degree from Kyoto University in 1978 under the guidance of late Professor Kenichi Fukui who was a co-laureate of Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1981 with Professor Roald Hoffmann in Cornell University. A postdoctoral fellow of JSPS (1978-1979) and had joined in a US company (Energy Conversion Devices, Inc. in Michigan) from 1979 until 1981. He returned to Faculty of Engineering, Kyoto University in 1981 as a Research Associate (1981-1988), and then was promoted to Associate Professor (1988-1996) and Professor in the Department of Molecular Engineering, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyoto University from 1996. Tananka was a leader of the CREST team, JST, from 2002 to 2007 sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Japan, with the research theme of “Nanoelectronic-Device Fabrication Based on the Fine Molecular Design.”
Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan
S. Kodama Editor
Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan
T. Goto Editor
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hyogo, Japan