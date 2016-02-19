X-Ray Diffraction Studies on the Deformation and Fracture of Solids

This volume covers current research findings and engineering applications of X–ray methods by the Japanese X–ray group members. The first part of the volume deals with fundamental problems in the methods for X–ray stress measurement. Phase stresses in the constituent phases of ceramic composites and ceramic-fiber reinforced metal-matrix composites are separately measured by X–rays, while three-dimensional stresses and thermal stresses in composites measured by X–rays are compared with the theoretical and numerical analyses. This work will therfore provide significant information for designing high-performance composites. Other topics covered include synchrotron X–ray radiation and the analysis of X–ray data by the Guassian curve method.

Part two is devoted to the application of X–ray diffraction methods for various engineering purposes, the residual stress and half-value breadth (the full width at half the maximum) of the diffraction profiles being the two main X–ray parameters utilized in those applications. Chapters are included on X–ray fractography, a powerful technique for failure analysis, which is applied to the brittle fracture of ceramics and to the fatigue fracture of steels under various service conditions.