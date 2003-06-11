Writing Research
1st Edition
Transforming Data into Text
Description
This unique resource provides valuable assistance to those writing and publishing nursing research. Rather than emphasizing how to conduct research, this reference assists in the writing task itself — identifying the principles of writing and the commonly used methodologies of health care research. The writing process, as it applies to research, is examined and techniques for writing are discussed in detail. Practical hints and helpful suggestions are included throughout the text, with examples where appropriate. In addition, the book discusses the similarities and differences between the forms of written research — specifically journal articles, theses, conference papers, and research reports.
Key Features
- The theory and practice of research writing are comprehensively covered.
- Information on how to arrange material for specific purposes is provided.
- A range of commonly used research approaches is encompassed, and the writing task is discussed from within each.
- The writing process is linked to a philosophical basis of the research approach.
Table of Contents
Introduction
SECTION A: Beginning the writing process
1. Purpose for writing
2. The writing process
SECTION B: Writing from within specific methodologies and methods
3. Interpretive approaches
4. Feminist approaches
5. Critical approaches
6. Post structuralist and post modern approaches
7. Historical approach
8. Empirico-analytical approach
SECTION C: Finalising the writing process
9. Ethics in publishing
10. Editor/ author relations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 11th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443071829
About the Author
Judith Clare
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean School of Nursing, The Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia
Helen Hamilton
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance editor; Former Projects Officer, RCN Australia, Editor of Collegian – journal of RCNA; Former Nurse Researcher, Austen Hospital, Heidelberg, Australia