Writing for Science and Engineering
2nd Edition
Papers, Presentations and Reports
Description
Learning how to write clearly and concisely is an integral part of furthering your research career; however, doing so is not always easy. In this second edition, fully updated and revised, Dr. Silyn-Roberts explains in plain English the steps to writing abstracts, theses, journal papers, funding bids, literature reviews, and more. The book also examines preparing seminar and conference presentations. Written in a practical and easy to follow style specifically for postgraduate students in Engineering and Sciences, this book is essential in learning how to create powerful documents.
Writing for Science and Engineering will prove invaluable in all areas of research and writing due its clear, concise style. The practical advice contained within the pages alongside numerous examples to aid learning will make the preparation of documentation much easier for all students.
Key Features
- Written in modular format, so you only need to access the relevant chapter
- Covers a wide range of document and presentation types
- Includes easy-to-understand rules to improve writing
Readership
All science, engineering and technology postgraduates will find this useful, as well as research and development workers who are expected to write reports and make presentations.
Table of Contents
Introduction: How to Use This Book
Added for the Second Edition
The Basic Structure of the Book
How to Use This Book
Section 1: Document Structure. The Requirements for each Section
1. Structuring a Document: Using the Headings Skeleton
The Basic Skeleton of Section Headings for a Technical Document
Choosing Section Headings: Building an Extended Skeleton
The Outline Mode of Microsoft Word®: Organizing a Document
The Importance of Overview Information
Deliberate Repetition of Information in a Document
Specific Types of Documents: Using This Book
2. The Core Chapter: Sections and Elements of a Document
Letter of Transmittal, Covering letter
The Title
Running Title
A Conference Poster Title
The Title Page
Authorship and Affiliation (Particularly in a Journal Paper)
Abstract (can also be called a Summary)
Keywords
Acknowledgements
Table of Contents (or Contents Page)
List of Illustrations
Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations (or List of Symbols, when dealing with only mathematical symbols)
Introduction
Background
Theory
Objectives
Purpose Statement, Scoping Statement (or Scope), Procedure Statement, Problem Statement
Literature Review
A Section Covering Your Planning of Tasks
Allocation of Responsibilities
Ownership/Confidentiality
Requirements
Costs
Materials and Methods (can also be called Methods or Procedure)
Results
Structuring of Corresponding Headings for Materials and Methods and Results Sections
Results and Discussion
Discussion
Conclusions
Recommendations
Suggestions for Future Research
List of References or References
List of Personal Communications
Bibliography
Appendices
Index
Illustrations
Designing Tables
Section 2: Specific Types of Documents
3. An Abstract, a Summary, an Executive Summary
Purpose of an Abstract/Summary/Executive Summary
Definitions: Abstract/Summary/Executive Summary
Difficulties
How to Write It: General Information for All Types of Abstract or Summary
Aiming for an Informative Abstract/Summary
A Conference Abstract
An Executive Summary
4. A Literature Review
What is a Literature Review?
When you are Likely to Have to Write a Literature Review
Purpose of a Literature Review
Common Difficulties
What Makes a Good Literature Review?
General Guidelines
A Possible Structure for a Self-Standing Literature Review (i.e. not part of a thesis)
Why Your Initial Literature Review Won’t Be Good Enough for a Thesis
Supplementary Tabulated Presentation for a Thesis
Common Mistakes
5. A Research Proposal
Types and Purpose of Proposals
How to Write It
A Proposal to a Funding Body or to a Commercial Organisation
6. A Journal Paper
The General Structure of a Journal Paper
How to Start Writing a Journal Paper
Guidelines: Writing the Various Elements of a Journal Paper
Journal Paper Title
Authorship and Affiliation
Keywords
Abstract
Journal Paper Introduction
Journal Paper Introduction: Tense of the Verb
Methods (also called Materials and Methods or Procedure)
Results
Journal Paper Discussion
Results and Discussion
Conclusions/Conclusion
Acknowledgements
Figures for a Journal Paper: General Guidelines
The Process of Publishing a Paper
Collected Checklists for a Journal Paper
Planning a Journal Paper: Question Sheet
7. Progress Reports
A Progress Report to the Funding Body or Organisation
Possible Structure
A Project Team’s Progress Reports
8. Consulting/Management Report and Recommendation Report
A Consulting or Management Report
A Recommendation Report
9. Engineering Design Report
Purpose of a Design Report
Readership
General Characteristics of Design Documentation
The Workbook
Suggested Structure of Design Documentation
The Summary
Development of a Model
Design Calculations
10. A Formal Letter (Hardcopy or Online)
The Parts of a Formal Letter
Overall Layout
Structure of the Information
Style of Writing
Types of Formal Letters
11. Emails and Faxes
Formal Emails to Communicate Work Matters
Formal Faxes
12. A Procedure or a Set of Instructions
Purpose
Difficulties
How to Write it
Possible Structure for a Procedure
Guidelines for the Wording of the Instructions
Common Mistakes
13. Thesis
Purpose of a Thesis
Difficulties of Writing a Thesis
How to Write it: Writing Up as a Process to Be Managed
Structure of a Thesis
Checklists for the Sections of a Thesis
14. A Conference Poster
Attending a Conference and Presenting a Poster: The Basics
Purpose of a Conference Poster
Advantages and Disadvantages of a Poster
What Conference Participants Dislike in a Poster
Planning the Poster
Design of the Layout
Figures and Tables
Section 3: Referencing, Editorial Conventions, Revising, Proofreading
15. Referencing: Text Citations and the List of References
General Guidelines
The Basics of Referencing
How to Compile the List of References Section
Example (Both Systems): Text and Corresponding List of References
16. Conventions Used in Scientific and Technical Writing
Where to Place the Titles of Tables and Figures
Using Numbers
Equations: Formatting in the Text
Written Style for Headings
Use of SI Units
Genus and Species Names
17. Revising
Before You Revise
Aspects to Check: Organisation, Style, Formatting, Document Integrity
Section 4: Writing Style
18. Problems of Style: Recognising and Correcting Them
Punctuation
Words
Verbs and Vivid Language
Recognising and Correcting Incomplete Sentences
When English Is an Additional Language
Section 5: Presenting Your Work Orally
19. A Seminar or Conference Presentation
The Constraining Factors of a Presentation
Strategies for Beginners
The Time Sequence of Activities in a Science Presentation
Structuring Your Presentation
Designing Your Slides (PowerPoint or Other Presentation Software)
Delivering Your Presentation
Running Out of Time
Answering Questions
Checklist for a Presentation
20. A Presentation to a Small Group
Occasions When You Might Present to a Small Panel
Constraints
Basic Principles for Preparation
A Ph.D. Oral Examination
A Presentation to a Review Panel
Checklist for a Presentation to a Small Panel
Appendix 1: SI Units and Their Abbreviations
SI Base Units and Symbols
Other Units Used with SI
Examples of SI Derived Units
Standard Prefixes Used with SI Units
Appendix 2: The Parts of Speech; Tenses and Forms of the Verb
Parts of Speech
Tenses and Forms of the Verb
Appendix 3: Recommended Scientific Style Manuals
About the Author
Heather Silyn-Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Auckland
