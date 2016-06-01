Wound Healing Biomaterials - Volume 2

Wound Healing Biomaterials: Volume Two, Functional Biomaterials discusses the types of wounds associated with trauma, illness, or surgery that can sometimes be extremely complex and difficult to heal. Consequently, there is a prominent drive for scientists and clinicians to find methods to heal wounds opening up a new area of research in biomaterials and the ways they can be applied to the challenges associated with wound care.

Much research is now concerned with new therapies, regeneration methods, and the use of biomaterials that can assist in wound healing and alter healing responses. This book provides readers with a thorough review of the functional biomaterials used for wound healing, with chapters discussing the fundamentals of wound healing biomaterials, films for wound healing applications, polymer-based dressing for wound healing applications, and functional dressings for wound care.