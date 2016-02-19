Working Drawings Handbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780851397122, 9781483141060

Working Drawings Handbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Keith Styles
eBook ISBN: 9781483141060
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 140
Description

Working Drawings Handbook focuses on the principles, styles, methodologies, and approaches involved in drawings.

The book first takes a look at the structure of information, types of drawing, and draftsmanship. Discussions focus on dimensioning, drawing conventions, techniques, materials, drawing reproduction, location drawing, component and sub-component drawings, assembly drawing, schedule, pictorial views, and structure of working drawings.

The manuscript then ponders on working drawing management and other methods. Topics include planning the set, drawing register, drawing office programming, and introducing new methods. Building elements and external features, conventions for doors and windows, symbols indicating materials, electrical, telecommunications, and fire symbols, and non-active lines and symbols are also discussed.

The book is a fine reference for draftsmen and researchers interested in studying the elements of drawing.

Table of Contents


1 The Structure of Information

The Problem

The Structure of Working Drawings

2 Types of Drawing

The Location Drawing

Component Drawings

Sub-Component Drawings

The Assembly Drawing

The Schedule

Pictorial Views

Specification

3 Draughtsmanship

Drawing Reproduction

Materials

Techniques

Drawing Conventions

Dimensioning

Lettering

4 Working Drawing Management

The Objective

Pre-Requisites for Stage F

Planning the Set

The Drawing Register

Other Consultants' Drawings

Drawing Office Programming

Introducing New Methods

5 Other Methods

Towards the Future

Appendix 1 Building Elements and External Features

Appendix 2 Conventions for Doors and Windows

Appendix 3 Symbols Indicating Materials

Appendix 4 Electrical, Telecommunications and Fire Symbols

Appendix 5 Non-Active Lines and Symbols

About the Author

Keith Styles

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Chartered Architect. Formerly a partner in a London architectural practice, UK.

