Working Drawings Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
Working Drawings Handbook focuses on the principles, styles, methodologies, and approaches involved in drawings.
The book first takes a look at the structure of information, types of drawing, and draftsmanship. Discussions focus on dimensioning, drawing conventions, techniques, materials, drawing reproduction, location drawing, component and sub-component drawings, assembly drawing, schedule, pictorial views, and structure of working drawings.
The manuscript then ponders on working drawing management and other methods. Topics include planning the set, drawing register, drawing office programming, and introducing new methods. Building elements and external features, conventions for doors and windows, symbols indicating materials, electrical, telecommunications, and fire symbols, and non-active lines and symbols are also discussed.
The book is a fine reference for draftsmen and researchers interested in studying the elements of drawing.
Table of Contents
1 The Structure of Information
The Problem
The Structure of Working Drawings
2 Types of Drawing
The Location Drawing
Component Drawings
Sub-Component Drawings
The Assembly Drawing
The Schedule
Pictorial Views
Specification
3 Draughtsmanship
Drawing Reproduction
Materials
Techniques
Drawing Conventions
Dimensioning
Lettering
4 Working Drawing Management
The Objective
Pre-Requisites for Stage F
Planning the Set
The Drawing Register
Other Consultants' Drawings
Drawing Office Programming
Introducing New Methods
5 Other Methods
Towards the Future
Appendix 1 Building Elements and External Features
Appendix 2 Conventions for Doors and Windows
Appendix 3 Symbols Indicating Materials
Appendix 4 Electrical, Telecommunications and Fire Symbols
Appendix 5 Non-Active Lines and Symbols
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Architectural Press 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Architectural Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141060
About the Author
Keith Styles
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Chartered Architect. Formerly a partner in a London architectural practice, UK.