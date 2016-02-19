Working Drawings Handbook focuses on the principles, styles, methodologies, and approaches involved in drawings.

The book first takes a look at the structure of information, types of drawing, and draftsmanship. Discussions focus on dimensioning, drawing conventions, techniques, materials, drawing reproduction, location drawing, component and sub-component drawings, assembly drawing, schedule, pictorial views, and structure of working drawings.

The manuscript then ponders on working drawing management and other methods. Topics include planning the set, drawing register, drawing office programming, and introducing new methods. Building elements and external features, conventions for doors and windows, symbols indicating materials, electrical, telecommunications, and fire symbols, and non-active lines and symbols are also discussed.

The book is a fine reference for draftsmen and researchers interested in studying the elements of drawing.