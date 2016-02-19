Worked Problems in Heat, Thermodynamics and Kinetic Theory for Physics Students is a complementary to textbooks in physics. This book is a collection of exercise problems that have been part of tutorial classes in heat and thermodynamics at the University of London. This collection of exercise problems, with answers that are fully worked out, deals with various topics.

This book poses problems covering the definition of temperature such as calculating the assigned value of the temperature of boiling water under specific conditions. This text also gives example of problems dealing with the first law of thermodynamics and with the definition of thermal capacities. Some practical questions such as problems dealing with thermal engines are presented. This book then discusses problems using the energy equation, as well as asking the student to derive a general equation of state of a material satisfying a specific condition. This text challenges the student to use a T-S diagram to calculate the efficiency of a reversible cycle under certain conditions. Several other problems concern the Joule and Joule-Kelvin effects, low temperature physics, and heat conduction.

This review material can be helpful for students of physics, thermodynamics, and related subjects. It can also be used by teachers of physics.