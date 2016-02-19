Worked Problems in Heat, Thermodynamics and Kinetic Theory for Physics Students
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Physics Division
Description
Worked Problems in Heat, Thermodynamics and Kinetic Theory for Physics Students is a complementary to textbooks in physics. This book is a collection of exercise problems that have been part of tutorial classes in heat and thermodynamics at the University of London. This collection of exercise problems, with answers that are fully worked out, deals with various topics.
This book poses problems covering the definition of temperature such as calculating the assigned value of the temperature of boiling water under specific conditions. This text also gives example of problems dealing with the first law of thermodynamics and with the definition of thermal capacities. Some practical questions such as problems dealing with thermal engines are presented. This book then discusses problems using the energy equation, as well as asking the student to derive a general equation of state of a material satisfying a specific condition. This text challenges the student to use a T-S diagram to calculate the efficiency of a reversible cycle under certain conditions. Several other problems concern the Joule and Joule-Kelvin effects, low temperature physics, and heat conduction.
This review material can be helpful for students of physics, thermodynamics, and related subjects. It can also be used by teachers of physics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction.—Definitions and Formula
Problems
I. Problems on the Definition of Temperature (Problems 1-2)
II. Problems on the Laws of Gases (Problems 3-10)
III. Problems on Partial Differentials (Problems 11-16)
IV. Problems on the First Law of Thermodynamics and on the Definition of Thermal Capacities (Problems 17-20)
V. Problems on Adiabatic Processes of Gases (Problems 21-26)
VI. Problems on Thermal Engines (Problems 27-36)
VII. Problems on the Second Law of Thermodynamics and on Entropy (Problems 37-56)
VIII. Problems on Enthalpy and Free Energy (Problems 57-60)
IX. Problems on the Energy Equation (Problems 61-65)
X. Problems on the TdS Equations (Problems 66-87)
XI. Problems on the Joule and Joule-Kelvin Effects (Problems 88-95)
XII. Problems on Phase Changes (Problems 96-109)
XIII. Problems on Systems with Two Terms in the Expression for Work (Problem 110)
XIV. Problems on Low Temperature Physics (Problems 111-114)
XV. Problems on Heat Conduction (Problems 115-120)
XVI. Problems on Radiation (Problems 121-129)
XVII. Problems on the Theory of the Specific Heat of Solids (Problems 130-131)
XVIII. Problems on the Kinetic Theory of Gases (Problems 132-139)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156347