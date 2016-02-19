Worked Examples in Electrical Machines and Drives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080261300, 9781483136455

Worked Examples in Electrical Machines and Drives

1st Edition

Applied Electricity and Electronics

Authors: John Hindmarsh
Editors: P. Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781483136455
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 300
Description

Worked Examples in Electrical Machines and Drives discusses methods in predicting and explaining electromechanical performance of several devices. The book is comprised of seven chapters that sequence the examples at increasing levels of difficulty. Chapter 1 provides an introduction and reviews the basic theories. The second chapter covers transformers, and the third chapter tackles d.c. machines. Chapter 4 is concerned with induction machines, while Chapter 5 deals with synchronous machines. Chapter 6 covers transient behavior, and Chapter 7 talks about power-electronic/electrical machine drives. The book will be of great use to students and instructors of schools concerned with electronic devices such as in electrical engineering, and can help enrich their lectures and practical classes.

Table of Contents


Editor's Preface

Author's Preface

List of Symbols

Chapter 1 Introduction and Review of Basic Theory

1.1 Aim of the Book

1.2 Foundation Theory

1.3 Equivalent Circuits

1.4 Power-Flow Diagram

Chapter 2 Transformers

2.1 Solution of Equations

Chapter 3 D.C. Machines

3.1 Revision of Equations

3.2 Solution of Equations

3.3 Per-Unit Notation

3.4 Series Motors

3.5 Braking Circuits

Chapter 4 Induction Machines

4.1 Revision of Equations

4.2 Solution of Equations

4.3 Constant-(Primary) Current Operation: Improved Starting Performance

4.4 Single-Phase Operation

4.5 Speed Control by Slip-Power Recovery

Chapter 5 Synchronous Machines

5.1 Summary of Equations

5.2 Solution of Equations

5.3 Per-Unit Notation

5.4 Electromechanical Problems

5.5 Constant-Current Operation

5.6 Operating Charts

5.7 Multi-Machine Problems

5.8 Salient-Pole and Reluctance-Type Machines, Synchronizing Power

Chapter 6 Transient Behavior

6.1 Transient Equations

Chapter 7 Power-Electronic/Electrical Machine Drives

7.1 Chopper-Controlled D.C. Machine

7.2 Thyristor-Converter/D.C. Machine Drive

7.3 Power-Electronic Control of A.C. Machines

7.4 Comparison of D.C, Induction and Synchronous Machine-Drives with Power-Electronic Control

7.5 Mathematical and Computer Simulation of Machine Systems

Appendix Tutorial Examples with Answers

References


No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136455

About the Author

John Hindmarsh

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Senior Lecturer, UMIST

About the Editor

P. Hammond

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton

