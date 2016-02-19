Worked Examples in Electrical Machines and Drives
1st Edition
Applied Electricity and Electronics
Description
Worked Examples in Electrical Machines and Drives discusses methods in predicting and explaining electromechanical performance of several devices. The book is comprised of seven chapters that sequence the examples at increasing levels of difficulty. Chapter 1 provides an introduction and reviews the basic theories. The second chapter covers transformers, and the third chapter tackles d.c. machines. Chapter 4 is concerned with induction machines, while Chapter 5 deals with synchronous machines. Chapter 6 covers transient behavior, and Chapter 7 talks about power-electronic/electrical machine drives. The book will be of great use to students and instructors of schools concerned with electronic devices such as in electrical engineering, and can help enrich their lectures and practical classes.
Table of Contents
Editor's Preface
Author's Preface
List of Symbols
Chapter 1 Introduction and Review of Basic Theory
1.1 Aim of the Book
1.2 Foundation Theory
1.3 Equivalent Circuits
1.4 Power-Flow Diagram
Chapter 2 Transformers
2.1 Solution of Equations
Chapter 3 D.C. Machines
3.1 Revision of Equations
3.2 Solution of Equations
3.3 Per-Unit Notation
3.4 Series Motors
3.5 Braking Circuits
Chapter 4 Induction Machines
4.1 Revision of Equations
4.2 Solution of Equations
4.3 Constant-(Primary) Current Operation: Improved Starting Performance
4.4 Single-Phase Operation
4.5 Speed Control by Slip-Power Recovery
Chapter 5 Synchronous Machines
5.1 Summary of Equations
5.2 Solution of Equations
5.3 Per-Unit Notation
5.4 Electromechanical Problems
5.5 Constant-Current Operation
5.6 Operating Charts
5.7 Multi-Machine Problems
5.8 Salient-Pole and Reluctance-Type Machines, Synchronizing Power
Chapter 6 Transient Behavior
6.1 Transient Equations
Chapter 7 Power-Electronic/Electrical Machine Drives
7.1 Chopper-Controlled D.C. Machine
7.2 Thyristor-Converter/D.C. Machine Drive
7.3 Power-Electronic Control of A.C. Machines
7.4 Comparison of D.C, Induction and Synchronous Machine-Drives with Power-Electronic Control
7.5 Mathematical and Computer Simulation of Machine Systems
Appendix Tutorial Examples with Answers
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136455
About the Author
John Hindmarsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Senior Lecturer, UMIST
About the Editor
P. Hammond
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton