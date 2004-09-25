Workbook to Accompany Mosby's Canadian Textbook for the Support Worker
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1 The Role of teh Support Worker
2 The Canadian Health Care System
3 Workplace Settings
4 Health, Wellness, Illness and Disability
5 Interpersonal Communication
6 Working With Others: Teamwork, Supervision, and Delegation
7 Managing Stress, Time and Problems
8 Ethics
9 Legislation: The Client's Rights and Your Rights
10 Caring about Culture and Diversity
11 Working with Clients and Their Families
12 Promoting Client Well-Being, Comfort, and Sleep
13 Medical Terminology
14 Client Care: Planning, Processes, Reproting, and Recording
15 Measuring Height, Weight, and Vital Signs
16 Abuse Awareness
17 Body Structure and Function
18 Growth and Devolpment
19 Caring for Morthers and Infants
20 Caring for the Young
21 Caring for Older Adults
22 Safety
23 Preventing Infection
24 Skin Care and Prevention of Wounds
25 Body Mechanics: Moving, Positioning, Transferring, and Lifting the Client
26 Exercise and Activity
27 Rehabilitation Care
28 Nutrition and Fluids
29 Enteral Nutrition and Intravenous Therapy
30 Personal Hygiene
31 Grooming and Dressing
32 Urinary Elimination
33 Bowel Elimination
34 Beds anbd Bed Making
35 Mental Health Disorders
36 Disorientation, Delirium, and Dementia
37 Common Diseases and Conditions
38 Developmental Disabilities and Disorders
39 Speech and Language Disorders
40 Hearing and Vision Disorders
41 Oxygen Needs
42 Home Management
43 Assisiting With Medications
44 Heat and Cold Applications
45 Working in Acute Care
46 End-of-Life Care
47 Starting Your Career
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2018
- Published:
- 25th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721318
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721295
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721288
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721301
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721271
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Leighann Remmert
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL
Relda Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee, IL; Parish Nurse, Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley, IL
Mary Wilk
Mary Wilk, RN, GNC(C), BA, BScN, MN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Coordinator, PSW Program, Fanshawe College
Mary Cammaert
Mary Cammaert, RN
Affiliations and Expertise
Previous Co-ordination of PSW Program, retired teacher from Fanshawe College