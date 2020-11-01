Workbook for Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323694230

Workbook for Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy

10th Edition

Authors: John Lampignano Leslie Kendrick
Paperback ISBN: 9780323694230
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 568
Table of Contents

1 Terminology, Imaging, and Positioning Principles

2 Chest

3 Abdomen

4 Upper Limb

5 Humerus and Shoulder Girdle

6 Lower Limb

7 Femur and Pelvic Girdle

8 Cervical and Thoracic Spine

9 Lumbar Spine, Sacrum, and Coccyx

10 Bony Thorax—Sternum and Ribs

11 Cranium, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses

12 Biliary Tract and Upper Gastrointestinal System

13 Lower Gastrointestinal System

14 Urinary System and Veripuncture

15 Trauma, Mobile, and Surgical Radiography

16 Pediatric Radiography

17 Angiography and Interventional Procedures

18 Computed Tomography

19 Special Radiographic Procedures

20 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Modalities

Answers to Review Exercises

