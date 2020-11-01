Workbook for Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy
10th Edition
Table of Contents
1 Terminology, Imaging, and Positioning Principles
2 Chest
3 Abdomen
4 Upper Limb
5 Humerus and Shoulder Girdle
6 Lower Limb
7 Femur and Pelvic Girdle
8 Cervical and Thoracic Spine
9 Lumbar Spine, Sacrum, and Coccyx
10 Bony Thorax—Sternum and Ribs
11 Cranium, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
12 Biliary Tract and Upper Gastrointestinal System
13 Lower Gastrointestinal System
14 Urinary System and Veripuncture
15 Trauma, Mobile, and Surgical Radiography
16 Pediatric Radiography
17 Angiography and Interventional Procedures
18 Computed Tomography
19 Special Radiographic Procedures
20 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Modalities
Answers to Review Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323694230
About the Author
John Lampignano
John Lampignano, MEd, RT(R) (CT), Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Affiliations and Expertise
Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Leslie Kendrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Chair, Diagnostic Radiography Program Director, Department of Radiologic Sciences, Boise State University, Boise, Idaho
