Workbook for Pharmacology: Principles and Applications - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455706402, 9780323292313

Workbook for Pharmacology: Principles and Applications

3rd Edition

A Worktext for Allied Health Professionals

Authors: Eugenia Fulcher Robert Fulcher Cathy Soto
eBook ISBN: 9780323292313
eBook ISBN: 9780323239042
Paperback ISBN: 9781455706402
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th October 2011
Page Count: 256
Description

Corresponding to the chapters in Pharmacology: Principles and Applications, 3rd Edition, this workbook provides practice exercises that will build your skills with basic terminology, math, dosage calculation, medication administration and more. Developed by Pharmacology authors Eugenia M. Fulcher, Robert M. Fulcher, and Cathy Dubeansky Soto, this workbook makes it easier than ever to learn and apply pharmacology principles.

Key Features

  • Math exercises provide additional practice and review of calculations and concepts.
  • Drug calculation exercises offer additional practice with measurement systems and dosage calculations.
  • Critical Thinking exercises challenge you to apply what you've learned to a variety of realistic situations.

Table of Contents

Section 1: General Aspects of Pharmacology

1. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Pharmacology

2. Basics of Pharmacology

3. Drug Information and Drug Forms

4. Understanding Drug Dosages for Special Populations

5. Reading and Interpreting Medication Labels and Orders and Documenting Appropriately

Section 2: Mathematics for Pharmacology and Dosage Calculations

6. Math Review

7. Measurement Systems and Their Equivalents

8. Converting Between Measurement Systems

9. Calculating Doses of Nonparenteral Medications

10. Calculating Doses of Parenteral Medications

Section 3: Medication Administration

11. Safety and Quality Assurance

12. Enteral Routes

13. Percutaneous Routes

14. Parenteral Routes

Section 4: Pharmacology for Multisystem Application

15. Analgesics and Antipyretics

16. Immunizations and the Immune System

17. Anitmicrobials, Antifungals, and Antivirals

18. Antineoplastic Agents

19. Nutritional Supplements and Alternative Medicines

Section 5: Medication Related to Body Systems

20. Endocrine System Disorders

21. Eye and Ear Disorders

22. Drugs for Skin Conditions

23. Musculoskeletal System Disorders

24. Gastrointestinal System Disorders

25. Respiratory System Disorders

26. Circulatory System and Blood Disorders

27. Urinary System Disorders

28. Reproductive System Disorders

29. Neurological System Disorders

30. Drugs for Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders

31. Drugs of Abuse and Misuse

About the Author

Eugenia Fulcher

Affiliations and Expertise

Allied Health Instructor, Waynesboro, GA

Robert Fulcher

Affiliations and Expertise

Pharmacist, CVS Pharmacy, Waynesboro, GA

Cathy Soto

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Medical Assisting, El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX

