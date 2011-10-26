Workbook for Pharmacology: Principles and Applications
3rd Edition
A Worktext for Allied Health Professionals
Corresponding to the chapters in Pharmacology: Principles and Applications, 3rd Edition, this workbook provides practice exercises that will build your skills with basic terminology, math, dosage calculation, medication administration and more. Developed by Pharmacology authors Eugenia M. Fulcher, Robert M. Fulcher, and Cathy Dubeansky Soto, this workbook makes it easier than ever to learn and apply pharmacology principles.
- Math exercises provide additional practice and review of calculations and concepts.
- Drug calculation exercises offer additional practice with measurement systems and dosage calculations.
- Critical Thinking exercises challenge you to apply what you've learned to a variety of realistic situations.
Section 1: General Aspects of Pharmacology
1. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Pharmacology
2. Basics of Pharmacology
3. Drug Information and Drug Forms
4. Understanding Drug Dosages for Special Populations
5. Reading and Interpreting Medication Labels and Orders and Documenting Appropriately
Section 2: Mathematics for Pharmacology and Dosage Calculations
6. Math Review
7. Measurement Systems and Their Equivalents
8. Converting Between Measurement Systems
9. Calculating Doses of Nonparenteral Medications
10. Calculating Doses of Parenteral Medications
Section 3: Medication Administration
11. Safety and Quality Assurance
12. Enteral Routes
13. Percutaneous Routes
14. Parenteral Routes
Section 4: Pharmacology for Multisystem Application
15. Analgesics and Antipyretics
16. Immunizations and the Immune System
17. Anitmicrobials, Antifungals, and Antivirals
18. Antineoplastic Agents
19. Nutritional Supplements and Alternative Medicines
Section 5: Medication Related to Body Systems
20. Endocrine System Disorders
21. Eye and Ear Disorders
22. Drugs for Skin Conditions
23. Musculoskeletal System Disorders
24. Gastrointestinal System Disorders
25. Respiratory System Disorders
26. Circulatory System and Blood Disorders
27. Urinary System Disorders
28. Reproductive System Disorders
29. Neurological System Disorders
30. Drugs for Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders
31. Drugs of Abuse and Misuse
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 26th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292313
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239042
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455706402
Eugenia Fulcher
Allied Health Instructor, Waynesboro, GA
Robert Fulcher
Pharmacist, CVS Pharmacy, Waynesboro, GA
Cathy Soto
Program Director, Medical Assisting, El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX