Workbook for Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials
1st Edition
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in Muscolino's Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials, this workbook includes review activities to help you learn and apply muscle, bone, and palpation knowledge. Exercises cover muscle identification plus attachments, actions, stabilization functions, nerve innervation, palpation, and treatment considerations for each of those muscles. There's also a review of bone identification, bony palpation, basic kinesiology terminology, the skeletal system, and muscle function. Exercises range in complexity from simple factual recall to more difficult critical thinking activities.
Key Features
- Chapter-by-chapter, comprehensive review covers all of the content from the Know the Body textbook to ensure that you are prepared for exams and for practice.
- Photos of joint movements provide a better understanding of movement and range of motion, as compared to simple drawings.
- A wide range of fun, interesting review activities includes structure identification and labeling, coloring, matching, true/false, multiple choice, short answer, crossword puzzle, jumble, and mnemonic fill-in-the-blanks.
- High-level exercises help in developing critical thinking abilities and understanding how to apply muscle, bone, and palpation knowledge in the treatment room.
- Perforated pages make it easy to remove exercises from the workbook and hand in for grading.
- Answers are included at the end of the workbook, to help you pinpoint strengths and identify areas that need further study.
Table of Contents
1. Basic Kinesiology Terminology
2. The Skeletal System
3. How Muscles Function
4. How to Palpate
5. Bony Palpation
6. Muscles of the Shoulder Girdle and Arm
7. Muscles of the Forearm and Hand
8. Muscles of the Spine and Rib Cage
9. Muscles of the Head
10. Muscles of the Pelvis and Thigh
11. Muscles of the Leg and Foot
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 30th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291446
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323086837
About the Author
Joseph Muscolino
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT