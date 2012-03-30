Workbook for Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials

Corresponding to the chapters in Muscolino's Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials, this workbook includes review activities to help you learn and apply muscle, bone, and palpation knowledge. Exercises cover muscle identification plus attachments, actions, stabilization functions, nerve innervation, palpation, and treatment considerations for each of those muscles. There's also a review of bone identification, bony palpation, basic kinesiology terminology, the skeletal system, and muscle function. Exercises range in complexity from simple factual recall to more difficult critical thinking activities.