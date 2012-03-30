Workbook for Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323086837, 9780323291446

Workbook for Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Muscolino
eBook ISBN: 9780323291446
Paperback ISBN: 9780323086837
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th March 2012
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Corresponding to the chapters in Muscolino's Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials, this workbook includes review activities to help you learn and apply muscle, bone, and palpation knowledge. Exercises cover muscle identification plus attachments, actions, stabilization functions, nerve innervation, palpation, and treatment considerations for each of those muscles. There's also a review of bone identification, bony palpation, basic kinesiology terminology, the skeletal system, and muscle function. Exercises range in complexity from simple factual recall to more difficult critical thinking activities.

Key Features

  • Chapter-by-chapter, comprehensive review covers all of the content from the Know the Body textbook to ensure that you are prepared for exams and for practice.

  • Photos of joint movements provide a better understanding of movement and range of motion, as compared to simple drawings.

  • A wide range of fun, interesting review activities includes structure identification and labeling, coloring, matching, true/false, multiple choice, short answer, crossword puzzle, jumble, and mnemonic fill-in-the-blanks.

  • High-level exercises help in developing critical thinking abilities and understanding how to apply muscle, bone, and palpation knowledge in the treatment room.

  • Perforated pages make it easy to remove exercises from the workbook and hand in for grading.

  • Answers are included at the end of the workbook, to help you pinpoint strengths and identify areas that need further study.

Table of Contents

1. Basic Kinesiology Terminology

2. The Skeletal System

3. How Muscles Function

4. How to Palpate

5. Bony Palpation

6. Muscles of the Shoulder Girdle and Arm

7. Muscles of the Forearm and Hand

8. Muscles of the Spine and Rib Cage

9. Muscles of the Head

10. Muscles of the Pelvis and Thigh

11. Muscles of the Leg and Foot

Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323291446
Paperback ISBN:
9780323086837

About the Author

Joseph Muscolino

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.