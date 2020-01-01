Work Organization and Methods Engineering for Productivity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199565

Work Organization and Methods Engineering for Productivity

1st Edition

Authors: D.R. Kiran
Paperback ISBN: 9780128199565
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 320
Description

Work Organization and Methods Engineering for Productivity provides an introduction to, and practical advice on, assessing methods of working to achieve maximum output and efficiency. The main focus of the book is on the ‘work study’, which helps to increase the productivity of men, machines and materials. We are currently seeing a lot of disruptive advancement in industrial operations caused by technologies, including artificial intelligence and IoT. Against this technological backdrop, and with ever increasing focus on value, the fundamental understanding of how to analyze and organize the workplace for productivity is more important than ever.

Case studies and illustrations throughout make this book a much have for managers with responsibility for production and planning in industry.

Key Features

  • Helps the reader understand the fundamental factors affecting productivity, along with their relevance to work organization
  • Includes valuable industry case studies from sectors including manufacturing, textile production and sea port operations
  • Includes several formats and charts that are important in the recording of data for practical work studies

Readership

Product developers, production managers, researchers, and students with an interest in production and planning

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. History and Development of Work Study
    3. The Concepts of Productivity
    4. Factors Affecting Productivity
    5. System Approach to Productivity
    6. Method Study – Select
    7. Method Study – Record
    8. Examine and Develop
    9. Method Study - Define, Install and Maintain
    10. Methods Study as a Necessary Tool for Productivity: A Case study
    11. Kaizen and Continuous Improvement
    12. Material Layout Planning
    13. Principles of Motion Economy
    14. Work Measurement
    15. Micro Motion Study
    16. Ergonomics and Work Study
    17. Work Sampling
    18. Value Analysis
    19. Work Study on Clerical Operations
    20. Resistance to Change
    21. Industrial Engineer’s Role as a Consultant
    22. Terminology used in Japanese Management Practices

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128199565

About the Author

D.R. Kiran

D.R Kiran has forty years of experience in both industry and academia. He has held a range of management positions including Planning Manager of Rallifan (CF division), World Bank Adviser/Instructor for Transport Managers in Tanzania, and the Principal of PMR Institute of Technology, Chennai. In Universities he has taught subjects including Total Quality Management, Professional Ethics and Maintenance Engineering Management. He is the author of 2 books, and numerous journal articles, and was presented with the coveted Bharat Excellence Award and Gold Medal for Excellence in Education in New Delhi in 2006.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Principal, PMR Institute of Technology, Chennai, Tamilnadu, India

