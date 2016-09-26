Wong's Essentials of Pediatric Nursing

1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing

2. Family, Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion

3. Developmental and Genetic Influences on Child Health Promotion

4. Communication and Physical Assessment of the Child and Family

5. Pain Assessment in and Management in Children

6. Infectious Disease

7. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family

8. Health Problems of Newborns

9. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family

10. Health Problem of Infants

11. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family

12. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family

13. Health Problems of Toddlers and Preschoolers

14. Health Promotion of the School Age Child and Family

15. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family

16. Health Problems of School Age Children and Adolescents

17. Quality of Life for Children Living with Chronic or Complex Diseases

18. Impact of Cognitive or Sensory Impairment on the Child and Family

19. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization

20. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions

21. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction

22. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

23. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction

24. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction

25. NEW! The Child with Cancer

26. The Child with Genitourinary Dysfunction

27. The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction

28. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction

29. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction

30. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction

