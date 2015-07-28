Wong's Essentials of Pediatric Nursing: A South Asian Edition
1st Edition
Description
Wong’s Essentials of Pediatric Nursing, First South Asia Edition, provides a well-refined, in-depth, and advanced body of knowledge in pediatric nursing to ameliorate, excel, and outshine the professional skills of nurses both in theory as well as in practice. It enhances a nurse’s abilities in handling a child in a comprehensive manner. The book covers a cocktail of all the essential topics, has pictorial representations, notes enclosing the important information, and nursing diagnosis that helps the nurses to prioritize and carry out the nursing care and procedures in an orderly fashion. This text strives to help nurses utilize their maximum potential for the holistic care of a child.
Key Features
• Abides completely by the curriculum prescribed by the INC
• Elaborate and detailed explanation with illustrations
• Explicit definitions and meanings
• Crystal clear diagnoses and limpid rationales
• Pellucid charts and tabulations for better understanding
• Intelligible language apt for all
• Pictures for easy identification
Table of Contents
UNIT 1 MODERN CONCEPTS OF CHILD CARE
1 Modern Concepts of Child Care
2 Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family
3 Family Influences on Child Health Promotion
4 Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion
5 Developmental and Genetic Influences on Child Health Promotion
UNIT 2 ASSESSMENT OF THE CHILD AND FAMILY
6 Communication and Physical Assessment of the Child
7 Pain Assessment and Management in Children
UNIT 3 FAMILY-CENTERED CARE OF THE NEWBORN
8 Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family
9 Health Problems of Newborns
UNIT 4 FAMILY-CENTERED CARE OF HEALTH PROBLEMS OF INFANTS
10 Health Promotion of the Infant and Family
11 Health Problems of Infants
UNIT 5 FAMILY-CENTERED CARE OF THE YOUNG CHILD
12 Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family
13 Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family
14 Health Problems of Toddlers and Preschoolers
UNIT 6 FAMILY-CENTERED CARE OF THE SCHOOL-AGE CHILD AND ADOLESCENT
15 Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family
16 Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family
17 Health Problems of School-Age Children and Adolescents
UNIT 7 FAMILY-CENTERED CARE OF THE CHILD WITH SPECIAL NEEDS
18 Quality of Life for Children Living with Chronic or Complex Diseases
19 Impact of Cognitive or Sensory Impairment on the Child and Family
20 Family-Centered Home Care
UNIT 8 THE CHILD WHO IS HOSPITALIZED
21 Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization
22 Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions
UNIT 9 THE CHILD WITH PROBLEMS RELATED TO THE TRANSFER OF OXYGEN AND NUTRIENTS
23 The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction
24 The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
UNIT 10 THE CHILD WITH PROBLEMS RELATED TO THE PRODUCTION AND CIRCULATION OF BLOOD
25 The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction
26 The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction
UNIT 11 THE CHILD WITH A DISTURBANCE OF REGULATORY MECHANISMS
27 The Child with Genitourinary Dysfunction
28 The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction
29 The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction
30 The Child with Integumentary Dysfunction
UNIT 12 THE CHILD WITH A PROBLEM THAT INTERFERES WITH PHYSICAL MOBILITY
31 The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
32 The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction
APPENDIXES
A Growth Measurements
B Common Laboratory Tests
C Translations of Wong-Baker FACES Pain Rating Scale
D Blood Pressure Levels
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1092
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 28th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131239926