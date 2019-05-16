Women's Mental Health, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-4
1st Edition
Authors: Susan Kornstein Anita Clayton
eBook ISBN: 9780323713467
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th May 2019
Page Count: 240
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323713467
About the Authors
Susan Kornstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Commonwealth University
Anita Clayton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.