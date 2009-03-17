Women's Health, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705324

Women's Health, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Heidelbaugh Wendy Biggs
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705324
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Primary Care covers the full gamut of women’s health problems seen in a primary care practice, from amenorrhea and family planning through menopause and osteoporosis. Also included are articles on common breast problems, urinary problems, cervical cancer screening, depression, and domestic violence.

About the Authors

Joel Heidelbaugh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

Wendy Biggs Author

