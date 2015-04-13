Women's Health, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323376075, 9780323376082

Women's Health, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 99-3

1st Edition

Authors: Joyce Wipf
eBook ISBN: 9780323376082
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376075
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Joyce E. Wipf , MD is devoted to Women's Health. Dr. Wipf has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics:  Breast Cancer Screening; Cervical Cancer and HPV; Oral Contraception; IUD and Other Contraception; Menopause; Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Disease in Women; Vulvar-vaginal Disorders; Hepatitis C in Women; Osteoporosis Screening, Prevention, and Management; Sexual Dysfunction in Women; Domestic Violence and Trauma; Care of Women Veterans; and Medical Conditions During Pregnancy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323376082
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323376075

About the Authors

Joyce Wipf Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.