Women's Health, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 99-3

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Joyce E. Wipf , MD is devoted to Women's Health. Dr. Wipf has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Breast Cancer Screening; Cervical Cancer and HPV; Oral Contraception; IUD and Other Contraception; Menopause; Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Disease in Women; Vulvar-vaginal Disorders; Hepatitis C in Women; Osteoporosis Screening, Prevention, and Management; Sexual Dysfunction in Women; Domestic Violence and Trauma; Care of Women Veterans; and Medical Conditions During Pregnancy.