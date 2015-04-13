Women's Health, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 99-3
1st Edition
Authors: Joyce Wipf
eBook ISBN: 9780323376082
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376075
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Joyce E. Wipf , MD is devoted to Women's Health. Dr. Wipf has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Breast Cancer Screening; Cervical Cancer and HPV; Oral Contraception; IUD and Other Contraception; Menopause; Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Disease in Women; Vulvar-vaginal Disorders; Hepatitis C in Women; Osteoporosis Screening, Prevention, and Management; Sexual Dysfunction in Women; Domestic Violence and Trauma; Care of Women Veterans; and Medical Conditions During Pregnancy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 13th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376082
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323376075
About the Authors
Joyce Wipf Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington
