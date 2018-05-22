Women’s Health Across the Lifespan, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584050, 9780323584067

Women’s Health Across the Lifespan, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-2

1st Edition

Authors: Alice March
eBook ISBN: 9780323584067
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584050
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd May 2018
Table of Contents

Female Health Across the Lifespan

Preface: Female Health Across the Lifespan

Section I: Childhood

Urine Collection Methods in Children: Which Is the Best?

Section II: Adolescence

Adolescent Confidentiality and Women’s Health: History, Rationale, and Current

Threats

Integrating Optimal Screening, Intervention, and Referral for Postpartum

Depression in Adolescents

Section III: Common to Childbearing-Aged Women

Preconception Care for the Patient and Family

Intimate Partner Violence: What Health Care Providers Should Know

Common Sexually Transmitted Infections in Women

The Psychosocial and Clinical Well-Being of Women Living with Human

Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS

Health Care of Sexual Minority Women

High-Risk Pregnancy

Helping Mothers Reach Personal Breastfeeding Goals

Section IV: Older Adult

Menopause Symptom Management in the United Kingdom

Sexuality and Intimacy in the Older Adult Woman

Person-Centered Care for Patients with Pessaries

Description

 This issue has the unique focus of complete health care for the female--from birth to advanced age. Specific topics covered include the following: Ambiguous genitalia; Precocious puberty; Issues related to care access (consent, confidentiality); Teenage pregnancy; Menopause symptom management; Sexuality; Pessary care; Preconception planning; IPV and dating violence; Sexually-transmitted infections (include HPV and vaccination); Care of Women living with HIV/AIDS; Sexual minority care; High-risk pregnancy; and Lactation. The reader will come away with the current clinical information needed to provide care for girls and women of all ages.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323584067
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323584050

About the Authors

Alice March Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Capstone College of Nursing, East Tuscaloosa, TN

