Women’s Health Across the Lifespan, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Female Health Across the Lifespan
Preface: Female Health Across the Lifespan
Section I: Childhood
Urine Collection Methods in Children: Which Is the Best?
Section II: Adolescence
Adolescent Confidentiality and Women’s Health: History, Rationale, and Current
Threats
Integrating Optimal Screening, Intervention, and Referral for Postpartum
Depression in Adolescents
Section III: Common to Childbearing-Aged Women
Preconception Care for the Patient and Family
Intimate Partner Violence: What Health Care Providers Should Know
Common Sexually Transmitted Infections in Women
The Psychosocial and Clinical Well-Being of Women Living with Human
Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS
Health Care of Sexual Minority Women
High-Risk Pregnancy
Helping Mothers Reach Personal Breastfeeding Goals
Section IV: Older Adult
Menopause Symptom Management in the United Kingdom
Sexuality and Intimacy in the Older Adult Woman
Person-Centered Care for Patients with Pessaries
Description
This issue has the unique focus of complete health care for the female--from birth to advanced age. Specific topics covered include the following: Ambiguous genitalia; Precocious puberty; Issues related to care access (consent, confidentiality); Teenage pregnancy; Menopause symptom management; Sexuality; Pessary care; Preconception planning; IPV and dating violence; Sexually-transmitted infections (include HPV and vaccination); Care of Women living with HIV/AIDS; Sexual minority care; High-risk pregnancy; and Lactation. The reader will come away with the current clinical information needed to provide care for girls and women of all ages.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323584067
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323584050
About the Authors
Alice March Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Capstone College of Nursing, East Tuscaloosa, TN