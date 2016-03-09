Women and Positive Aging
1st Edition
An International Perspective
Description
Women and Positive Aging: An International Perspective presents the noted research in the fields of psychology, gerontology, and gender studies, reflecting the increasingly popular and pervasive positive aging issues of women in today’s society from different cohorts, backgrounds, and life situations.
Each section describes a bridge between the theoretical aspects and practical applications of the theory that is consistent with the scientist-practitioner training model in psychology, including case studies and associated intervention strategies with older women in each chapter. In addition to incorporating current research on aging women’s issues, each section provides the reader with background about the topic to give context and perspective.
Key Features
- Examines a comprehensive range of issues for aging women
- Details current research trends
- Encompasses a holistic model of women’s aging
- Ranges from physical and mental health in response to aging changes, to social relationships and sexuality
- Presents a "how to put research into practice" section in each chapter
- Focuses on topical issues that are relevant to women wanting to optimize their life outcomes as they live, on average, longer than ever before
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in gerontology, psychology, and healthy aging courses.
Table of Contents
- On Aging
- Authors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Section I: The Psychology of Women’s Aging
- Section I. The Psychology of Women’s Aging
- Chapter 1. Older Women and Their Mental Health Needs
- Abstract
- Women and Harmonious Aging
- Aging Women’s Resources and Mental Health
- Women’s Later-Life Role Transitions
- Social Power, Empowerment, and Coping of Older Women
- “Mind-Body” Connection in Aging Women’s Mental Health
- Factors Determining Aging Women’s Mental Health Outcomes
- Role of Culture in Aging Women’s Positive Mental Health
- Societal “Messages” of Women’s Positive Aging
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 2. Women’s Resiliency and Psychological Adaptation to Aging
- Abstract
- Aging Women’s Social Roles and Resiliency
- The Ecology of Women’s Positive Aging
- Generativity and Personal Growth
- Positive Resilience as a Learning Process within a Cultural Context
- Positive Cultural Attitudes and Influences
- Gerotranscendance and Spirituality
- Educating about Personal Resiliency Strategies
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 3. Aging Self-Acceptance for Women
- Abstract
- Cultural Roles and Aging Self-Acceptance
- Physical Aging Self-Acceptance
- Societal Feedback about Women’s Aging
- Personal Adjustment, Self-Forgiveness, and Self-Acceptance
- Life Role Transitions
- Positive Psychosocial Adjustment and Self-Actualization
- Realistic Aging and Sense of Self
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 4. Aging Women and Mental Aerobics
- Abstract
- Older Women and Mental Aerobics
- Self-Regulation Theory and Older Women’s Cognitive Engagement
- Mental Aerobic Interventions with Older Women
- Mental Aerobics as a Preventative or Rehabilitative Factor for Aging Women
- Later-Life Health Correlates with Mental Engagement Activities for Women
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Section II: Physical Health in Women’s Aging
- Section II. Physical Health in Women’s Aging
- Chapter 5. Physical Changes and Self-Perceptions in Women’s Aging
- Abstract
- Aging Women and Their Body Image
- Psychological Mechanisms and Cognitive Biases That Influence Self-Perceptions
- The “Culture” of Youth
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 6. Aging Women and Health Longevity
- Abstract
- Income
- Social Support
- Education
- Healthy Choices: Smoking and Physical Activity
- Interventions
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 7. Importance of Daily Physical Activity for Older Women
- Abstract
- Being Active Is a Quality-of-Life Issue
- The Influence of Physical Activity on the Brain
- The Influence of Physical Activity on the Body
- Factors That Support Physical Activity
- Barriers to Working Out
- Recommendations/Interventions
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Section III: Women’s Diverse Aging Experiences
- Section III. Women’s Diverse Aging Experiences
- Chapter 8. Diversity among Older Women
- Abstract
- Diversity and Quality-of-Life Perceptions
- Women’s Race, Culture, and Ethnicity Factors in Getting Older
- Generational Experiences Shaping Women’s Aging
- Societal Status for Older Women
- Changing Living Situations with Aging
- Sexuality and Gender Identity in Later Life
- Education Access
- Quality-of-Life Factors
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 9. Expansion of Women’s Roles in Later Life
- Abstract
- Expanded Role Duration
- Multiple Social Roles in “Balance”
- Within-Role Task Expansion
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 10. The Role of Social Relationships for Aging Women
- Abstract
- The Importance of a Strong Social Support System
- Theories about Social Relationships in Aging Adults
- The Quality and Function of Social Support
- The Importance of Social Support on Physical and Mental/Cognitive Health
- Social Network Interventions
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 11. Women’s Sexuality in Later Life
- Abstract
- Older Women and Sexual Engagement
- Barriers to Older Women’s Sexual Activity
- Biology of Women’s Later-Life Sexual Desire
- Positive Supports for Older Women’s Sexuality
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Section IV: Aging Women’s Roles in Society
- Section IV. Aging Women’s Roles in Society
- Chapter 12. Women’s Economic Health and Work/Retirement in Later Life
- Abstract
- Issues Related to Retirement
- The Psychological Function of Work
- Positively Aging at the Workplace
- Advantages of a Mature Worker
- Stereotypes of the Mature Worker
- On-the-Job Factors that Influence the Aging Worker
- Extending Career Work Life Expectancy
- Factors to Consider
- Remaining Updated
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 13. Breaking Stereotypes of Aging Women
- Abstract
- Stereotypes Impacting Positive Aging
- Why Are Stereotypes Harmful?
- What Can We Do to Combat These Stereotypes?
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 14. Civic Engagement and the Power of Older Women
- Abstract
- Benefits of Older Women’s Civic Engagement to Aging Women
- Empowerment of Older Women
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Supplemental Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Chapter 15. Public Policies and the Next Steps in the Evolution of Women’s Aging
- Abstract
- Changing Definition of “Quality-of-Life” Standards for Older Women Across the World
- Evolving Definition of “Later Adulthood” as a Public Policy Concept
- Shifting Social Image of an “Older Woman” in Different Cultures
- Specific Issues of Public Policy Supports
- Summary
- Discussion Questions
- Supplemental Book Readings
- Aging Videos
- Additional Information Links
- References
- Appendix A. Aging Knowledge and Attitude Surveys
- Experienced Workforce Quiz
- Appendix B. List of National and International Support Resources by Topic
- National and International Women’s Organizations
- General Aging Information Resources
- Quality of Life in Aging Resources
- Elder Abuse and Neglect Protection Resources
- Alzheimer’s Disease Support Services and Education
- Diversity in Health Education Resources
- Caregiving Support Organizations
- Housing and Transportation Organizations
- Home-Based and Formal Care Setting Organizations
- Diet and Nutrition Organizations
- Work, Retirement, and Volunteerism Organizations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 9th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004579
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201361
About the Author
Lisa Hollis-Sawyer
Lisa A. Hollis-Sawyer, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor in the Master's Gerontology program and Psychology Department at Northeastern Illinois University. She received her doctorate in Industrial Gerontology from The University of Akron and conducted post-doctoral aging-related training at Boston University. Her research interests range from eldercare to aging workforce issues. Her current research is focusing on the impact of children's literature regarding aging on early aging perceptions and associated stereotyping tendencies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago, IL USA
Amanda Dykema-Engblade
Amanda Dykema-Engblade, Ph.D., is an associate professor of psychology at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago. She earned her doctorate in social psychology from Loyola University, Chicago. Her primary research interests include small group performance and decision-making.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago, IL USA