Women and Obesity, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712483

Women and Obesity, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: Raul Artal
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712483
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th June 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics examines Women and Obesity. Guest Editor Dr. Raul Artal has assembled a panel of world-class experts who offer reviews on topics including: The Epidemiology of Obesity and Health Economics, Early Life Origins of Obesity, Regulation of Fat Metabolism in Obesity: Gender Differences, Physiological Aspects of Obesity, Pregnancy and Obesity, Exercise Prescription for Overweight and Obese Women: Pregnancy and Post-partum, Post-partum Weight Retention and Rise for Obesity, Obesity and its Relationship to Infertility in Men and Women, Obesity and Sexual Aspects in Women, Maternal and Child Obesity: the Peuetic Link, Minorities and Obesity, and Experimental Research Direction in Obesity.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712483

About the Authors

Raul Artal Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.