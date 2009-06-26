Women and Obesity, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 36-2

This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics examines Women and Obesity. Guest Editor Dr. Raul Artal has assembled a panel of world-class experts who offer reviews on topics including: The Epidemiology of Obesity and Health Economics, Early Life Origins of Obesity, Regulation of Fat Metabolism in Obesity: Gender Differences, Physiological Aspects of Obesity, Pregnancy and Obesity, Exercise Prescription for Overweight and Obese Women: Pregnancy and Post-partum, Post-partum Weight Retention and Rise for Obesity, Obesity and its Relationship to Infertility in Men and Women, Obesity and Sexual Aspects in Women, Maternal and Child Obesity: the Peuetic Link, Minorities and Obesity, and Experimental Research Direction in Obesity.