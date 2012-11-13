Withrow and MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology
5th Edition
Description
With a unique focus on the most effective interventional techniques, Withrow & MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology, 5th Edition tells the full story of cancer in dogs and cats — what it is, how to diagnose it, and how to treat many of the most common cancers encountered in clinical practice. Nearly 500 color photographs, diagrams, x-rays, and gross views depict the clinical manifestations of various cancers. This edition covers the latest advances in clinical oncology, including chemotherapy, surgical oncology, and diagnostic techniques. With contributions from 65 veterinary oncology experts, this authoritative reference is a must-have for current, evidence-based therapeutic strategies on canine and feline oncology.
"I really love this book. If you are interested in veterinary oncology, have a flick through this book online or at a conference when you get the chance. I hope that you agree with me that this is the definitive oncology reference source for the early 21st century and that you feel compelled to buy it. Your patients will thank you for it." Reviewed by: Gerry Polton MA VetMB MSc(Clin Onc) DipECVIM-CA(Onc) MRCVS, UK Date: July 2014
Key Features
- Cutting-edge information on the complications of cancer, pain management, and the latest treatment modalities prepares you to diagnose and treat pets with cancer rather than refer cases to a specialist.
- A consistent format for chapters on body system tumors includes coverage of incidence and risk factors, pathology, natural behavior of tumors, history and clinical signs, diagnostic techniques and workup, treatment options, and prognosis for specific malignancies.
- A systems approach to the diagnosis and management of cancer facilitates access to information about the many malignancies affecting small animal patients.
- Nearly 500 color images provide accurate depictions of specific diseases and procedures.
- Helpful drug formularies provide quick access to information on indications, toxicities, and recommended dosages for chemotherapeutic and analgesic drugs used in cancer treatment.
- Expert contributors provide in-depth coverage of the most current information in his or her respective specialty in veterinary oncology.
- Chemotherapy protocols are included when case studies prove clinical efficacy.
- Discussion of compassion and supportive care for the management of pain, nutritional needs, and grief includes methods for handling the pet’s pain and nutritional complications as well as the pet owner’s grief when treatment is not successful.
Table of Contents
Why Worry About Cancer in Pets?
Section 1: THE BIOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS OF CANCER
1. The Etiology of Cancer
1A. Genetic Factors
1B. Chemical, Physical, and Hormonal
1C. Cancer-Causing Viruses
2. Tumor Biology and Metastasis
3. The Pathology of Neoplasia
4. The Epidemiology and Incidence of Cancer
5. Paraneoplastic Syndromes
Section 2: DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES FOR THE CANCER PATIENT
6. Diagnostic Imaging in Oncology
7. Diagnostic Cytology in Clinical Oncology
8. Molecular Diagnostics
9. Biopsy Principles and Staging
Section 3: THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES FOR THE CANCER PATIENT
10. Surgical Oncology
11. Cancer Chemotherapy
12. Radiation Therapy
13. Immunotherapy of Cancer
14. Molecular/Targeted Therapy of Cancer
14A. Gene Therapy for Cancer
14B. Signal Transduction and Cancer
14C. Anti-angiogenic & Metronomic Treatment
14D. Emerging Therapeutics
15. Miscellaneous Treatments for Solid Tumors
15A. Management of Chronic Cancer Pain
15B. Nutritional Management of the Cancer Patient
15C. Client Grief Support
16. Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Patients with Cancer
17. Clinical Trials NEW!
Section 4: SPECIFIC MALIGNANCIES IN THE SMALL ANIMAL PATIENT
18. Tumors of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
19. Melanoma NEW!
20. Mast Cell Tumors
21. Soft Tissue Sarcomas
22. Cancer of the Gastrointestinal Tract
22A. Oral Tumors
22B. Salivary Glanc Cancer
22C. Esophageal Cancer
22D. Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer
22E. Gastric Cancer
22F. Hepatobiliary Tumors
22G. Intestinal Tumors
22H. Perianal Tumors
23. Tumors of the Respiratory System
23A. Cancer of the Nasal Planum
23B. Canine Nasosinal Tumors
23C. Cancer of the Larynx and Trachea
23D. Pulmonary Neoplasia
24. Tumors of the Skeletal System
25. Tumors of the Endocrine System
26. Tumors of the Female Reproductive System
27. Tumors of the Mammary Gland
28. Tumors of the Male Reproductive System
29. Tumors of the Urinary System
30. Tumors of the Nervous System
31. Ocular Tumors
32. Hematopoietic Tumors
32A. Canine Lymphoma and Lymphoid Leukemia
32B. Feline Lymphoma and Leukemia
32C. Canine Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Myeloproliferative Diseases, and Myelodysplasia
32D. Plasma Cell Neoplasms
33. Miscellaneous Tumors
33A. Hemangiosarcoma
33B. Thymoma
33C. Canine Transmissible Venereal Tumor
33D. Mesothelioma
33E. Neoplasia of the Heart
33F. Histiocytic Diseases
About the Author
Stephen Withrow
Affiliations and Expertise
Stuart Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Director, Animal Cancer Center, Comparative Oncology Unit, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO
David Vail
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Barbara A. Suran Chair in Comparative Oncology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
Rodney Page
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Flint Animal Cancer Center; Professor or Medical Oncology; Department of Clinical Sciences; College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences; Colorado State University; Fort Collins, CO
About the Editor
David Vail
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Barbara A. Suran Chair in Comparative Oncology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
Reviews
"The book is nicely spilt into sections and then into chapters. It is easy to find what you are looking for, be it some background science and explanation regarding cancer therapies, or information on a more specific tumour type. The book begins with a discussion of the basic science and principles of oncology, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. This is explained nicely but simply, and is well illustrated throughout...In summary, this book covers the main tumours in good depth; it is a useful reference for the basic principles of vetrinary oncology and is certainly recommended for the practice bookshelf. The new edition provides new material that enhances its usefulness."
Veterinary Record, May 2013
"This book is the ideal companion for the vet wishing to understand disease and the best way to deal with it including communication to the client, complementary and alternative medicine and developmental therapeutics. A large part of the book remains focused on specific malignancies according their location."
Royal Canin, Vet's - Today, December 2013