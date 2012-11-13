Withrow and MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437723625, 9780323474894

Withrow and MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology

5th Edition

Authors: Stephen Withrow David Vail Rodney Page
Editors: David Vail
eBook ISBN: 9780323474894
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437723625
eBook ISBN: 9780323241977
eBook ISBN: 9781437723632
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th November 2012
Page Count: 768
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With a unique focus on the most effective interventional techniques, Withrow & MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology, 5th Edition tells the full story of cancer in dogs and cats — what it is, how to diagnose it, and how to treat many of the most common cancers encountered in clinical practice. Nearly 500 color photographs, diagrams, x-rays, and gross views depict the clinical manifestations of various cancers. This edition covers the latest advances in clinical oncology, including chemotherapy, surgical oncology, and diagnostic techniques. With contributions from 65 veterinary oncology experts, this authoritative reference is a must-have for current, evidence-based therapeutic strategies on canine and feline oncology.

"I really love this book. If you are interested in veterinary oncology, have a flick through this book online or at a conference when you get the chance. I hope that you agree with me that this is the definitive oncology reference source for the early 21st century and that you feel compelled to buy it. Your patients will thank you for it." Reviewed by: Gerry Polton MA VetMB MSc(Clin Onc) DipECVIM-CA(Onc) MRCVS, UK Date: July 2014

Key Features

  • Cutting-edge information on the complications of cancer, pain management, and the latest treatment modalities prepares you to diagnose and treat pets with cancer rather than refer cases to a specialist.
  • A consistent format for chapters on body system tumors includes coverage of incidence and risk factors, pathology, natural behavior of tumors, history and clinical signs, diagnostic techniques and workup, treatment options, and prognosis for specific malignancies.
  • A systems approach to the diagnosis and management of cancer facilitates access to information about the many malignancies affecting small animal patients.
  • Nearly 500 color images provide accurate depictions of specific diseases and procedures.
  • Helpful drug formularies provide quick access to information on indications, toxicities, and recommended dosages for chemotherapeutic and analgesic drugs used in cancer treatment.
  • Expert contributors provide in-depth coverage of the most current information in his or her respective specialty in veterinary oncology.
  • Chemotherapy protocols are included when case studies prove clinical efficacy.
  • Discussion of compassion and supportive care for the management of pain, nutritional needs, and grief includes methods for handling the pet’s pain and nutritional complications as well as the pet owner’s grief when treatment is not successful.

Table of Contents

Why Worry About Cancer in Pets?

Section 1: THE BIOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS OF CANCER

1. The Etiology of Cancer

1A. Genetic Factors

1B. Chemical, Physical, and Hormonal

1C. Cancer-Causing Viruses

2. Tumor Biology and Metastasis

3. The Pathology of Neoplasia

4. The Epidemiology and Incidence of Cancer

5. Paraneoplastic Syndromes

Section 2: DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES FOR THE CANCER PATIENT

6. Diagnostic Imaging in Oncology

7. Diagnostic Cytology in Clinical Oncology

8. Molecular Diagnostics

9. Biopsy Principles and Staging

Section 3: THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES FOR THE CANCER PATIENT

10. Surgical Oncology

11. Cancer Chemotherapy

12. Radiation Therapy

13. Immunotherapy of Cancer

14. Molecular/Targeted Therapy of Cancer

14A. Gene Therapy for Cancer

14B. Signal Transduction and Cancer

14C. Anti-angiogenic & Metronomic Treatment

14D. Emerging Therapeutics

15. Miscellaneous Treatments for Solid Tumors

15A. Management of Chronic Cancer Pain

15B. Nutritional Management of the Cancer Patient

15C. Client Grief Support

16. Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Patients with Cancer

17. Clinical Trials NEW!

Section 4: SPECIFIC MALIGNANCIES IN THE SMALL ANIMAL PATIENT

18. Tumors of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues

19. Melanoma NEW!

20. Mast Cell Tumors

21. Soft Tissue Sarcomas

22. Cancer of the Gastrointestinal Tract

22A. Oral Tumors

22B. Salivary Glanc Cancer

22C. Esophageal Cancer

22D. Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

22E. Gastric Cancer

22F. Hepatobiliary Tumors

22G. Intestinal Tumors

22H. Perianal Tumors

23. Tumors of the Respiratory System

23A. Cancer of the Nasal Planum

23B. Canine Nasosinal Tumors

23C. Cancer of the Larynx and Trachea

23D. Pulmonary Neoplasia

24. Tumors of the Skeletal System

25. Tumors of the Endocrine System

26. Tumors of the Female Reproductive System

27. Tumors of the Mammary Gland

28. Tumors of the Male Reproductive System

29. Tumors of the Urinary System

30. Tumors of the Nervous System

31. Ocular Tumors

32. Hematopoietic Tumors

32A. Canine Lymphoma and Lymphoid Leukemia

32B. Feline Lymphoma and Leukemia

32C. Canine Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Myeloproliferative Diseases, and Myelodysplasia

32D. Plasma Cell Neoplasms

33. Miscellaneous Tumors

33A. Hemangiosarcoma

33B. Thymoma

33C. Canine Transmissible Venereal Tumor

33D. Mesothelioma

33E. Neoplasia of the Heart

33F. Histiocytic Diseases

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323474894
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437723625
eBook ISBN:
9780323241977
eBook ISBN:
9781437723632

About the Author

Stephen Withrow

Affiliations and Expertise

Stuart Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Director, Animal Cancer Center, Comparative Oncology Unit, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

David Vail

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Barbara A. Suran Chair in Comparative Oncology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Rodney Page

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Flint Animal Cancer Center; Professor or Medical Oncology; Department of Clinical Sciences; College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences; Colorado State University; Fort Collins, CO

About the Editor

David Vail

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Barbara A. Suran Chair in Comparative Oncology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Reviews

"The book is nicely spilt into sections and then into chapters. It is easy to find what you are looking for, be it some background science and explanation regarding cancer therapies, or information on a more specific tumour type. The book begins with a discussion of the basic science  and principles of oncology, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. This is explained nicely but simply, and is well illustrated throughout...In summary, this book covers the main tumours in good depth; it is a useful reference for the basic principles of vetrinary oncology and is certainly recommended for the practice bookshelf. The new edition provides new material that enhances its usefulness."

Veterinary Record, May 2013

"This book is the ideal companion for the vet wishing to understand disease and the best way to deal with it including communication to the client, complementary and alternative  medicine and developmental therapeutics. A large part of the book remains focused on specific malignancies according their location."

Royal Canin, Vet's - Today, December 2013

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.