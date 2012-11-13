Withrow and MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology

With a unique focus on the most effective interventional techniques, Withrow & MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology, 5th Edition tells the full story of cancer in dogs and cats — what it is, how to diagnose it, and how to treat many of the most common cancers encountered in clinical practice. Nearly 500 color photographs, diagrams, x-rays, and gross views depict the clinical manifestations of various cancers. This edition covers the latest advances in clinical oncology, including chemotherapy, surgical oncology, and diagnostic techniques. With contributions from 65 veterinary oncology experts, this authoritative reference is a must-have for current, evidence-based therapeutic strategies on canine and feline oncology.

"I really love this book. If you are interested in veterinary oncology, have a flick through this book online or at a conference when you get the chance. I hope that you agree with me that this is the definitive oncology reference source for the early 21st century and that you feel compelled to buy it. Your patients will thank you for it." Reviewed by: Gerry Polton MA VetMB MSc(Clin Onc) DipECVIM-CA(Onc) MRCVS, UK Date: July 2014