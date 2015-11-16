Wireless Public Safety Networks Volume 1
1st Edition
Overview and Challenges
Description
Wireless Public Safety Networks, Volume One: Overview and Challenges presents the latest advances in the wireless Public Safety Networks (PSNs) field, the networks established by authorities to either prepare the population for an eminent catastrophe, or as support during crisis and normalization phases.
Maintaining communication capabilities in a disaster scenario is crucial for avoiding loss of lives and damages to property. Wireless Public Safety Networks examines past communication failures that have directly contributed to the loss of lives.
This book will give readers a broad view of the PSNs field, analyzing the benefits PSNs may bring to society, the main challenges related to the establishment and maintenance of these networks, the latest advancements in the field, and future perspectives.
Key Features
- Discusses the ever changing requirements and impact of PSNs in mission critical scenarios
- Analyzes the evolving methods required to meet the growing demand of capable public safety networks
- Covers lessons learned and advances made to wireless communications to help prevent loss of lives and poor practice disaster management
Readership
Communications and signal processing engineers; computer engineers; graduates in the field of wireless communications, public safety authorities, disaster management professionals
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Emergency management phases
- Crisis subphases
- Reference architecture
- Technologies
- Book overview
- 1: Public Safety Network: an Overview
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 A multi-level response
- 1.3 Observation services
- 1.4 Communication services
- 1.5 Telecommunications during the crisis
- 1.6 Ad hoc networks
- 1.7 Conclusion
- 2: The Evolutionary Role of Communication Technologies in Public Safety Networks
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Communication technology evolution for public safety networks
- 2.3 4G long term evolution for public safety communications
- 2.4 Public safety communication requirements and main challenges
- 2.5 Conclusions
- 3: Next-Generation Communication Systems for PPDR: the SALUS Perspective
- Abstract
- 3.1 End-user validation of use cases based on operational scenarios
- 3.2 Emerging wireless technologies for PPDR
- 3.3 Migration roadmaps
- 3.4 Security aspects linked to emergency communications
- 3.5 Technical enhancements for PPDR communication systems in SALUS
- 3.6 Concluding remarks
- 4: From DMO to D2D
- Abstract
- 4.1 Direct mode operation communication in current PSN
- 4.2 D2D solutions for future LTE PSNs
- 4.3 Conclusion and perspectives
- 5: Interoperability for Public Safety Networks
- Abstract
- 5.1 The role of PPDR communication system interoperability in national and international cooperation
- 5.2 Use cases
- 5.3 A holistic framework for PS network interoperability
- 5.4 Terminals for interoperability of current generations of PMR
- 5.5 Interoperability on the next generations of PMR: transition between the present state of the art systems and the next generation
- 5.6 Acknowledgments
- 6: Joint Network for Disaster Relief and Search and Rescue Network Operations
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Overview and requirements of DRN and SRN
- 6.3 Previous work
- 6.4 Portable disaster recovery wireless network architecture
- 6.5 Modeling and simulation of survivor movement
- 6.6 Conclusion and future work
- 7: The Evolution of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Applications and Technologies for Law Enforcement and Public Safety
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Public safety organizations and requirements
- 7.3 The evolution of intelligent transport system (ITS) applications and the role of public safety organizations
- 7.4 Operational and deployment aspects
- 7.5 Case study of the digital tachograph application
- 7.6 Case study on traffic prioritization for emergency vehicles
- 7.7 Conclusions
- 8: Communication Technologies for Public Warning
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Requirements on public warning technologies
- 8.3 Influencing factors in the effectiveness of public warning
- 8.4 Requirements on communication technologies
- 8.5 Communication technologies for public warning
- 8.6 Evaluation of communication technologies for public warning
- 8.7 An overview of public warning systems
- 8.8 Conclusions
- 9: Enhancing Disaster Management by Taking Advantage of General Public Mobile Devices: Trends and Possible Scenarios
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Crisis management overview
- 9.3 Mobile equipment and proximity communication
- 9.4 Mobile devices and proximity networks-assisted crisis management operations
- 9.5 Conclusion/perspectives
- 10: How to Ensure Quality Standards in Emergency Management Systems
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Background
- 10.3 Methods
- 10.4 Conceptual model
- 10.5 Discussion
- List of Authors
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 16th November 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004630
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480225
About the Author
Daniel Câmara
Daniel Câmara is a Research Engineer at Telecom ParisTech, in France, currently working in the System on Chip Laboratory (LABSOC). His research interests
include wireless networks, distributed systems, quality of software and artificial intelligence algorithms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research engineer, Telecom ParisTech, France
Navid Nikaein
Navid Nikaein is Assistant Professor in the mobile communication department at Eurecom in France, where he leads a research group focusing on experimental system research related to wireless systems with concrete use-cases found in broadband access, massive IoT, and public safety networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Eurecom, France