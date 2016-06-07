Wireless Public Safety Networks 2
1st Edition
A Systematic Approach
Description
Wireless Public Safety Networks, Volume Two: A Systematic Approach presents the latest advances in the wireless Public Safety Networks (PSNs) field, the networks established by authorities to either prepare the population for an eminent catastrophe, or those used for support during crisis and normalization phases.
Maintaining communication capabilities in a disaster scenario is crucial for avoiding loss of lives and damages to property. This book examines past communication failures that have directly contributed to the loss of lives, giving readers in-depth discussions of the public networks that impact emergency management, covering social media, crowdsourcing techniques, wearable wireless sensors, moving-cells scenarios, mobility management protocols, 5G networks, broadband networks, data dissemination, and the resources of the frequency spectrum.
Key Features
- Provides a focus on specific enabling technologies which can help the most on the deployment and usage of PSNs in real world scenarios
- Proposes a general framework that has the capability to fulfill the public safety requirements and dynamically adapt to different public safety situations
- Investigates the problem of data dissemination over PSNs, presenting a review of the state-of-the-art of different information and communication technologies
Readership
Communications and signal processing engineers; computer engineers; graduates in the field of wireless communications, public safety authorities, disaster management professionals
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Book overview
- 1: Internet of Things in Support of Public Safety Networks: Opportunities and Challenges
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Requirements of PSNs
- 1.3 The IoT: a new hype?
- 1.4 IoT in support of PSNs: opportunities
- 1.5 IoT in support of PSNs: challenges and potential risks
- 1.6 Conclusions
- 1.7 Acknowledgments
- 2: The Use of Social Networks in Emergency Management
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The social media phenomenon
- 2.3 Use of social networks for emergency forecasting and management
- 2.4 Social data availability and collection
- 2.5 A potential integrated emergency management framework
- 3: Wearable Wireless Sensor Networks for Emergency Response in Public Safety Networks
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Context and motivation
- 3.3 Wireless communication infrastructure for public safety networks
- 3.4 Wearable wireless networks for public safety networks
- 3.5 Key requirements and open challenges
- 3.6 Conclusion
- 4: Public Safety Networks: Enabling Mobility for Critical Communications
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Use cases and topologies
- 4.3 Development of standards
- 4.4 Future challenges in PS
- 4.5 LTE architectures for moving PS networks
- 4.6 Evaluation of feasibility and impact on latency
- 4.7 Discussion
- 4.8 Some reflections and conclusion
- 5: IP Mobility Management for Future Public Safety Networks
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Problem statement of the current mobility management protocols
- 5.3 Distributed mobility management for public safety networks: requirements and scenario descriptions
- 5.4 Candidates for mobility management for future 5G networks
- 5.5 Mobility management for public safety networks
- 5.6 Conclusions
- 6: Public Safety Broadband Network with Rapid-deployment Base Stations
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Background
- 6.2 A hybrid architecture with rapid-deployment base stations
- 6.3 Resource allocation for public safety network
- 6.4 Rapid deployment of base stations
- 6.5 Conclusions
- 7: Data Dissemination in Public Safety Networks
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 State-of-the-art public safety networks
- 7.3 Data dissemination with operational network infrastructure
- 7.4 Data dissemination without operational network infrastructure
- 7.5 HelpNet peer-to-peer networking
- 7.6 Converged data dissemination strategies in public safety networks
- 7.7 Conclusions
- 8: Design Aspects in Multi-channel Public Warning Systems
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Public warning actors
- 8.3 The importance of standards
- 8.4 System aspects for the design of multi-channel public warning systems
- 8.5 Functional analysis
- 8.6 Conclusion
- 9: LTE Broadcast for Public Safety
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction to MBMS
- 9.2 eMBMS for public safety and mission critical communications
- 9.3 eMBMS considerations for public safety and mission critical communications
- 9.4 Conclusions
- 10: Cognitive Radio for Public Safety Communications
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Future public safety communications
- 10.2 Characteristics of public safety communications
- 10.3 CR technology
- 10.4 Enabling CR technologies
- 10.5 Use case: chemical plant explosion
- 10.6 Research directions
- 10.7 Conclusions
- 11: Security and Privacy in LTE-based Public Safety Network
- Abstract:
- 11.1 LTE: the leading candidate technology
- 11.2 Security architecture of LTE
- 11.3 Security and privacy challenges and requirements
- 11.4 Classification of technological security and privacy techniques for PSNs
- 11.5 Conclusion
- List of Authors
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 7th June 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081010693
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480522
About the Editor
Daniel Camara
Daniel Camara is a researcher at the Central Service of Criminal Intelligence of the French National Gendarmerie where he works with the analysis and forecasting of criminality patterns. His main research interests include wireless networks, distributed systems, quality of software and artificial intelligence algorithms
Affiliations and Expertise
French National Gendarmerie, France
Navid Nikaein
Navid Nikaein is Assistant Professor in the mobile communication department at Eurecom in France, where he leads a research group focusing on experimental system research related to wireless systems with concrete use-cases found in broadband access, massive IoT, and public safety networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Eurecom, France