Wireless Communications & Networking

This book provides comprehensive coverage of mobile data networking and mobile communications under a single cover for diverse audiences including managers, practicing engineers, and students who need to understand this industry. In the last two decades, many books have been written on the subject of wireless communications and networking. However, mobile data networking and mobile communications were not fully addressed in a unified fashion. This book fills that gap in the literature and is written to provide essentials of wireless communications and wireless networking, including Wireless Personal Area Networks (WPAN), Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN), and Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN).

The first ten chapters of the book focus on the fundamentals that are required to study mobile data networking and mobile communications. Numerous solved examples have been included to show applications of theoretical concepts. In addition, unsolved problems are given at the end of each chapter for practice. (A solutions manual will be available.)

After introducing fundamental concepts, the book focuses on mobile networking aspects. Four chapters are devoted on the discussion of WPAN, WLAN, WWAN, and internetworking between WLAN and WWAN. Remaining seven chapters deal with other aspects of mobile communications such as mobility management, security, cellular network planning, and 4G systems.

A unique feature of this book that is missing in most of the available books on wireless communications and networking is a balance between the theoretical and practical concepts.

Moreover, this book can be used to teach a one/two semester course in mobile data networking and mobile communications to ECE and CS students.