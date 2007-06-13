Wireless Communications & Networking
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: An Overview of Wireless Systems Chapter 2: Teletraffic Engineering Chapter 3: Radio Propagation and Propagation Path-Loss Models Chapter 4: An Overview of Digital Communication and Transmission Chapter 5: Fundamentals of Cellular Communications Chapter 6: Multiple Access Techniques Chapter 7: Architecture of a Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) Chapter 8: Speech Coding and Channel Coding Chapter 9: Modulation Schemes Chapter 10: Antennas, Diversity, and Link Analysis Chapter 11: Spread-Spectrum (SS) and CDMA Systems Chapter 12: Mobility Management in Wireless Networks Chapter 13: Security in Wireless Systems Chapter 14: Mobile Network and Transport Layer Chapter 15: Wide Area Wireless Networks (WWANs) – GSM Evolution Chapter 16: Wide Area Wireless Networks (WWANs) – cdmaOne Evolution Chapter 17: Planning and Design of Wide Area Wireless Networks Chapter 18: Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) Chapter 19: Wireless Personal Area Network – Bluetooth Chapter 20: Wireless Personal Area Networks (WPAN): Low Rate (LR) and High Rate (HR) Chapter 21: Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) Chapter 22: Internetworking between Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN) and 3G Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN) Chapter 23: Fourth Generation (4G) Systems and New Wireless Technologies Appendix A: Traffic Tables Appendix B: Path Loss Appendix C: Error Functions Appendix D: Spreading Codes Used in CDMA Appendix E: Power Units Appendix F: Acronyms
Description
This book provides comprehensive coverage of mobile data networking and mobile communications under a single cover for diverse audiences including managers, practicing engineers, and students who need to understand this industry. In the last two decades, many books have been written on the subject of wireless communications and networking. However, mobile data networking and mobile communications were not fully addressed in a unified fashion. This book fills that gap in the literature and is written to provide essentials of wireless communications and wireless networking, including Wireless Personal Area Networks (WPAN), Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN), and Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN).
The first ten chapters of the book focus on the fundamentals that are required to study mobile data networking and mobile communications. Numerous solved examples have been included to show applications of theoretical concepts. In addition, unsolved problems are given at the end of each chapter for practice. (A solutions manual will be available.)
After introducing fundamental concepts, the book focuses on mobile networking aspects. Four chapters are devoted on the discussion of WPAN, WLAN, WWAN, and internetworking between WLAN and WWAN. Remaining seven chapters deal with other aspects of mobile communications such as mobility management, security, cellular network planning, and 4G systems.
A unique feature of this book that is missing in most of the available books on wireless communications and networking is a balance between the theoretical and practical concepts.
Moreover, this book can be used to teach a one/two semester course in mobile data networking and mobile communications to ECE and CS students.
Key Features
Details the essentials of Wireless Personal Area Networks(WPAN), Wireless Local Are Networks (WLAN), and Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN) Comprehensive and up-to-date coverage including the latest in standards and 4G technology *Suitable for classroom use in senior/first year grad level courses. Solutions manual and other instructor support available
Readership
Communication and network engineering professionals who need to use wireless technology, as well as senior/first-year graduate students in Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science (CS).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2007
- Published:
- 13th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549071
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123735805
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Vijay Garg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, ECE, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA