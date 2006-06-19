Winternals Defragmentation, Recovery, and Administration Field Guide
1st Edition
Description
The only book available for the market leading Winternals tools used in over 70,000 Microsoft networks worldwide.
The book begins with a chapter describing the most common challenges faced by system administrators related to system recovery, data backup and system performance enhancements. The next chapters introduce the readers to the complete suite of Winternals solutions including Recovery Manager, Defrag Manager, and the Administrator's Pak which repairs unbootable or locked-out systems, restores lost data, and removes malware from infected machines. Chapters on the Administrator’ Pak detail all the components of this powerful suite of tools including: ERD Commander 2005, Remote Recover, NTFSDOS Professional, Crash Analyzer Wizard, FileRestore, Filemon Enterprise Edition, Regmon Enterprise Edition, AD Explorer, Insight for Active Directory, and TCP Tools. Each of these chapters details the complete functionality of all tools, and also provides detailed examples for using all tools in relatively simple to extremely complex scenarios. The chapters and companion Web site also include dozens of working scripts to automate many data recovery, backup, and performance enhancement tasks.
Key Features
· Winternals tools are the market leading data recovery and system optimization tools for Microsoft Networks. These tools are deployed in more than 70,000 companies worldwide
· Despite the popularity of the Winternals tools, there are no competing books
· The companion Web site to the book will provide dozens of working scripts to optimize and enhance the performance of the Winternals tools
Readership
System administrators managing Microsoft networks running any versions of Microsoft operating systems, servers, or applications.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Defragmentation, Data Recovery, and Performance Enhancement. Chapter 2: Recovery Manager Chapter 3: Defrag Manager Chapter 4: Introduction to the Administrator's Chapter 5: ERD Chapter 6: Remote Recover Chapter 7: NTFSDOS Professional Chapter 8: Crash Analyzer Wizard Chapter 9: FileRestore Chapter 10: Filemon Enterprise Edition Chapter 11: Regmon Enterprise Edition Chapter 12: AD Explorer Chapter 13: Insight for Active Directory Chapter 14: TCP Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2006
- Published:
- 19th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489872
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597490795
About the Author
Dave Kleiman
Dave Kleiman (CAS, CCE, CIFI, CISM, CISSP, ISSAP, ISSMP, MCSE) has worked in the Information Technology Security sector since 1990. Currently, he is the owner of SecurityBreachResponse.com, and is the Chief Information Security Officer for Securit-e-Doc, Inc. Before starting this position, he was Vice President of Technical Operations at Intelliswitch, Inc., where he supervised an international telecommunications and Internet service provider network. Dave is a recognized security expert. A former Florida Certified Law Enforcement Officer, he specializes in computer forensic investigations, incident response, intrusion analysis, security audits, and secure network infrastructures. He has written several secure installation and configuration guides about Microsoft technologies that are used by network professionals. He has developed a Windows Operating System lockdown tool, S-Lok (www.s-doc.com/products/slok.asp ), which surpasses NSA, NIST, and Microsoft Common Criteria Guidelines. Dave was a contributing author to Microsoft Log Parser Toolkit (Syngress Publishing, ISBN: 1-932266-52-6). He is frequently a speaker at many national security conferences and is a regular contributor to many security-related newsletters, Web sites, and Internet forums. Dave is a member of several organizations, including the International Association of Counter Terrorism and Security Professionals (IACSP), International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners® (ISFCE), Information Systems Audit and Control Association® (ISACA), High Technology Crime Investigation Association (HTCIA), Network and Systems Professionals Association (NaSPA), Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), Anti Terrorism Accreditation Board (ATAB), and ASIS International®. He is also a Secure Member and Sector Chief for Information Technology at The FBI’s InfraGard® and a Member and Director of Education at the International Information Systems Forensics Association (IISFA).
Affiliations and Expertise
International Association of Counter Terrorism and Security Professionals, International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners, Secure Member and Sector Chief for Information Technology at The FBI’s InfraGard, FL, USA.
Laura Hunter
Laura E. Hunter (CISSP, MCSE, MCT, MCDBA, MCP, MCP+I, CCNA, A+, Network+, iNet+, CNE-4, CNE-5) is a Senior IT Specialist with the University of Pennsylvania, where she provides network planning, implementation, and troubleshooting services for various business units and schools within the university. Her specialties include Microsoft Windows NT and 2000 design and implementation, troubleshooting, and security topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior IT Specialist with the University of Pennsylvania, USA