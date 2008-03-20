Wine Science
3rd Edition
Principles and Applications
Table of Contents
Ch. 1: Introduction Ch. 2: Grapevine Origin, Breeding and Cultivars Ch. 3: Grapevine Structure and Function Ch. 4: Vineyard Practice Ch. 5: Site Selection and Climate Ch. 6: Chemical Constituents of Grapes and Wine Ch. 7: Fermentation Ch. 8: Post Fermentation Treatment and Processing Ch. 9: Some Specific and Unique Wine Styles Ch.10: Wine Laws, Authentication and Geography Ch.11: Perception Assessment and Appreciation ch.12: Wine, Health and Food
Description
Wine Science, Third Edition, covers the three pillars of wine science – grape culture, wine production, and sensory evaluation. It takes readers on a scientific tour into the world of wine by detailing the latest discoveries in this exciting industry.
From grape anatomy to wine and health, this book includes coverage of material not found in other enology or viticulture texts including details on cork and oak, specialized wine making procedures, and historical origins of procedures. Author Ronald Jackson uniquely breaks down sophisticated techniques, allowing the reader to easily understand wine science processes.
This updated edition covers the chemistry of red wine color, origin of grape varietyies, wine language, significance of color and other biasing factors to wine perception, various meanings and significance of wine oxidation. It includes significant additional coverage on brandy and ice wine production as well as new illustrations and color photos.
This book is recommended for grape growers, fermentation technologists; students of enology and viticulture, enologists, and viticulturalists.
Key Features
NEW to this edition:
- Extensive revision and additions on: chemistry of red wine color, origin of grape varietyies, wine language, significance of color and other biasing factors to wine perception, various meanings and significance of wine oxidation
- Significant additional coverage on brandy and ice wine production
- New illustrations and color photos
Readership
Grape growers, fermentation technologists; students of enology and viticulture, enologists, viticulturalists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 20th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568744
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736468
Reviews
"[T}he effort to keep any substantial reference work up to date is a never-ending job. I was recently discussing this very topic with Ron Jackson, author of Wine Science – Principles and Applications, whose 4th edition is due out in 2014…. Thank goodness he loves his job because Wine Science is, as far as I am concerned, the best single volume work on the subject and I urge any sommelier who does not already own a copy to buy one. It offers the same depth of knowledge as the equally excellent two-volume Handbook of Enology by Ribereau-Gayon et al, but Wine Science covers a wider range of subjects (including wine law, wine assessment, wine and health, and more), the Contents for which lay readers in particular will find more intuitively named and more logically ordered, yet the degree to which he tackles his subject is second to none. If anyone thinks my job is difficult, then Ron’s must be close to impossible. "--Tom Stevenson on Guild of Sommeliers
"A work of tremendous breadth, covering the science of wine from the inner workings of a vine to the pleasures and benefits of wine. Yet Jackson manages to give each topic enough depth to make his book relevant for students, practitioners, scientists - and wine lovers."
- Dr. Markus Keller, Washington State University, Prosser, USA
"In this latest edition of Wine Science, Ron Jackson provides a wealth of scientific material on grape growing and wine making. The real strength of this book is that he does so in a highly readable and yet authoritative format. From the origins of grape growing, through to the latest techniques for vinification and wine assessment, Ron Jackson reveals the importance of scientific research to understanding the production of wines of many different types and character."
- Dr. Tim Unwin, UNESCO Chair, University of London, UK
"Wine Science is my bible...This book should be one of the cornerstones of every serious wine enthusiast's library."
- Tom Stevenson, Author of Sotheby's Wine Encyclopedia
"The concept that a glass of wine confers not only pleasure and enjoyment, but has a valid science based function as one ingredient of a healthy diet and lifestyle for more adults is dealt with systematically and thoroughly in Wine Science."
- Helena Conibear, Director of AIM-Alcohol in Moderation, author of The Wise Drinkers Guide & Alcohol & You
Ronald Jackson’s Wine Science 3rd edition, was mentioned in an article about champagne in celebrations on LiveScience.com
"However, determining the right amount of sugar required and avoiding bottle explosions took chemists almost a century to perfect, Ronald S. Jackson notes in "Wine Science." The original, sweet version became trendy in Paris among the wealthy, while the English preferred their champagne dry, and the English wine-making method became prevalent throughout most of the wine-making world."
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ronald Jackson Author
Ron Jackson received the bachelor's and master's degree from Queen's University and the doctrine from the University of Toronto. His time in Vineland, Ontario, and subsequently at Cornell University redirected his interest in plant disease toward viticulture and enology. As part of his regular teaching duties at Brandon University, he developed the first wine technology course in Canada. For many years he was a technical advisor to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission, developed sensory tests to assess the tasting skills of members of its Sensory Panel, and was a member of its External Tasting Panel. He is also the author of Conserve Water, Drink Wine and several technical reviews. Dr. Jackson has resigned from his position as a professor and the chair of the Botany Department at Brandon University to concentrate on writing. He is allied with the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, Brock University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada
