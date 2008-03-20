"[T}he effort to keep any substantial reference work up to date is a never-ending job. I was recently discussing this very topic with Ron Jackson, author of Wine Science – Principles and Applications, whose 4th edition is due out in 2014…. Thank goodness he loves his job because Wine Science is, as far as I am concerned, the best single volume work on the subject and I urge any sommelier who does not already own a copy to buy one. It offers the same depth of knowledge as the equally excellent two-volume Handbook of Enology by Ribereau-Gayon et al, but Wine Science covers a wider range of subjects (including wine law, wine assessment, wine and health, and more), the Contents for which lay readers in particular will find more intuitively named and more logically ordered, yet the degree to which he tackles his subject is second to none. If anyone thinks my job is difficult, then Ron’s must be close to impossible. "--Tom Stevenson on Guild of Sommeliers

"A work of tremendous breadth, covering the science of wine from the inner workings of a vine to the pleasures and benefits of wine. Yet Jackson manages to give each topic enough depth to make his book relevant for students, practitioners, scientists - and wine lovers."

- Dr. Markus Keller, Washington State University, Prosser, USA

"In this latest edition of Wine Science, Ron Jackson provides a wealth of scientific material on grape growing and wine making. The real strength of this book is that he does so in a highly readable and yet authoritative format. From the origins of grape growing, through to the latest techniques for vinification and wine assessment, Ron Jackson reveals the importance of scientific research to understanding the production of wines of many different types and character."

- Dr. Tim Unwin, UNESCO Chair, University of London, UK

"Wine Science is my bible...This book should be one of the cornerstones of every serious wine enthusiast's library."

- Tom Stevenson, Author of Sotheby's Wine Encyclopedia

"The concept that a glass of wine confers not only pleasure and enjoyment, but has a valid science based function as one ingredient of a healthy diet and lifestyle for more adults is dealt with systematically and thoroughly in Wine Science."

- Helena Conibear, Director of AIM-Alcohol in Moderation, author of The Wise Drinkers Guide & Alcohol & You

Ronald Jackson’s Wine Science 3rd edition, was mentioned in an article about champagne in celebrations on LiveScience.com

"However, determining the right amount of sugar required and avoiding bottle explosions took chemists almost a century to perfect, Ronald S. Jackson notes in "Wine Science." The original, sweet version became trendy in Paris among the wealthy, while the English preferred their champagne dry, and the English wine-making method became prevalent throughout most of the wine-making world."

