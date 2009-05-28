Windows Forensic Analysis DVD Toolkit, 2nd Edition, is a completely updated and expanded version of Harlan Carvey's best-selling forensics book on incident response and investigating cybercrime on Windows systems. With this book, you will learn how to analyze data during live and post-mortem investigations.

New to this edition is Forensic Analysis on a Budget, which collects freely available tools that are essential for small labs, state (or below) law enforcement, and educational organizations. The book also includes new pedagogical elements, Lessons from the Field, Case Studies, and War Stories that present real-life experiences by an expert in the trenches, making the material real and showing the why behind the how. The companion DVD contains significant, and unique, materials (movies, spreadsheet, code, etc.) not available anyplace else because they were created by the author.

This book will appeal to digital forensic investigators, IT security professionals, engineers, and system administrators as well as students and consultants.