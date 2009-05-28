Windows Forensic Analysis DVD Toolkit
2nd Edition
Description
Windows Forensic Analysis DVD Toolkit, 2nd Edition, is a completely updated and expanded version of Harlan Carvey's best-selling forensics book on incident response and investigating cybercrime on Windows systems. With this book, you will learn how to analyze data during live and post-mortem investigations.
New to this edition is Forensic Analysis on a Budget, which collects freely available tools that are essential for small labs, state (or below) law enforcement, and educational organizations. The book also includes new pedagogical elements, Lessons from the Field, Case Studies, and War Stories that present real-life experiences by an expert in the trenches, making the material real and showing the why behind the how. The companion DVD contains significant, and unique, materials (movies, spreadsheet, code, etc.) not available anyplace else because they were created by the author.
This book will appeal to digital forensic investigators, IT security professionals, engineers, and system administrators as well as students and consultants.
Key Features
- Best-Selling Windows Digital Forensic book completely updated in this 2nd Edition
- Learn how to Analyze Data During Live and Post-Mortem Investigations
- DVD Includes Custom Tools, Updated Code, Movies, and Spreadsheets!
Readership
Digital forensic investigators, IT security professionals, engineers, and system administrators
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Live Response: Collecting Volatile Data
Chapter 2: Live Response: Analyzing Volatile Data
Chapter 3: Windows Memory Analysis
Chapter 4: Registry Analysis
Chapter 5: File Analysis
Chapter 6: Executable File Analysis
Chapter 7: Rootkits and Rootkit Detection
Chapter 8: Tying It All Together
Chapter 9: Forensic Analysis on a Budget
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080957036
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597494304
About the Author
Harlan Carvey
Mr. Carvey is a digital forensics and incident response analyst with past experience in vulnerability assessments, as well as some limited pen testing. He conducts research into digital forensic analysis of Window systems, identifying and parsing various digital artifacts from those systems, and has developed several innovative tools and investigative processes specific to the digital forensics analysis field. He is the developer of RegRipper, a widely-used tool for Windows Registry parsing and analysis. Mr. Carvey has developed and taught several courses, including Windows Forensics, Registry, and Timeline Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
DFIR analyst, presenter, and open-source tool author
Reviews
"If your job requires investigating compromised Windows hosts, you must read Windows Forensic Analysis."--Richard Bejtlich, Coauthor of Real Digital Forensics and Amazon.com Top 500 Book Reviewer