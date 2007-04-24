Windows Forensic Analysis DVD Toolkit addresses and discusses in-depth forensic analysis of Windows systems. The book takes the reader to a whole new, undiscovered level of forensic analysis for Windows systems, providing unique information and resources not available anywhere else. This book covers both live and post-mortem response collection and analysis methodologies, addressing material that is applicable to law enforcement, the federal government, students, and consultants. This book also brings this material to the doorstep of system administrators, who are often the front line troops when an incident occurs, but due to staffing and budgets do not have the necessary knowledge to effectively respond.

All disc-based content for this title is now available on the Web.